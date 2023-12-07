Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

OPEC+ members agreed last week to cut supply — but that deal was met with skepticism.

New York CNN –

The selloff in the oil market intensified on Wednesday, with US crude oil prices falling below $70 a barrel for the first time since July.

The latest wave of sales bodes well for consumers, suggesting that national gas prices could fall even closer to $3 a gallon.

Last year, gas prices dropped to $3.10 a gallon in late December, just before Christmas. The national average has not been below $3 since May 2021.

US crude fell to as low as $69.11 a barrel on Wednesday, its lowest intraday level since June 29. Oil fell 4.1% that day to close at $69.38 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude fell 3.8% to $74.25 a barrel.

Analysts said the selloff was being driven by a confluence of factors, including concerns about soft demand in China, record-setting supplies from the United States and disappointment over last week’s OPEC+ decision.

“The market has fallen significantly,” said Andy Lipo, president of consulting firm Lipo Oil Associates. “In fact this could be interpreted as OPEC+ losing its ability to control prices.”

Last week, OPEC+ members agreed to cut supply, but that agreement was cast into doubt due to the voluntary nature of the move.

“OPEC+ production cuts appear to be more stylistic than real,” Lipo said.

All this is welcome news for consumers. Even before Wednesday’s oil selloff, the national average price of regular gas fell to $3.22 a gallon, according to AAA. This is a fresh 11-month low and well below the September peak of $3.88.

According to Lipo, gas prices are likely to fall 5 to 7 cents per gallon next week. He said new turmoil in the Middle East or Venezuela’s annexation of Guyana could send oil prices rising again, but it was increasingly likely that U.S. gas prices would fall to $3 a gallon nationally. .

Robert Yoger, vice president of energy futures at Mizuho Securities, called Wednesday’s selloff “bearish.” According to Yawger, new federal data revealed a large increase in weekly gasoline inventories, raising concerns about weak energy demand.

