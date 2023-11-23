Euronews Business takes a look at some of the reasons why EU imports and exports are declining.

The trade landscape within the EU continues to face headwinds, with both exports and imports of goods continuing to decline.

The most recent data from Eurostat revealed a worrying trend as exports fell for the third consecutive quarter, while imports suffered their fourth consecutive quarter of decline.

In the third quarter of 2023, EU exports and imports saw a decline of 1.2% and 4.6%, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

Despite these challenges, the EU managed to achieve a trade surplus of almost €18 billion, which is in sharp contrast to the surplus of €6.9 billion seen in the same period of 2021.

What is behind the decline?

The decline in extra-EU imports over this period was particularly driven by other manufactured goods (-€6.6 billion compared to Q2 2023), machinery and vehicles (-€6.2 billion), and energy (-€4.7 billion ) was attributed to the decline in imports. ,

On the export front, machinery and vehicles (-€6.9 billion) and other manufactured goods (-€2.7 billion) witnessed declines, while energy and chemicals witnessed growth of €3.4 billion and €3.2 billion respectively.

Breaking down the figures for Q3 2023, the EU showed trade surpluses of €15.6 billion for food, drinks and tobacco, €50.4 billion for chemicals and €49.6 billion for machinery and vehicles.

These surpluses exceeded the cumulative deficits recorded in other sectors, including -€93.9 billion for energy, -€5.9 billion for raw materials, and -€1.8 billion for other manufactured goods.

There has been a notable turnaround in the energy sector, where the trade deficit has declined from a record -€193.8 billion in Q3 2022 to -€93.9 billion in Q3 2023. The reason for this decline is the falling prices of energy products, which is affecting significantly. Area.

The period between Q4 2021 and Q1 2023 saw the opposite trend as rising prices led to a substantial trade deficit for energy. During this time frame, deficits in the energy sector exceeded surpluses in other product groups, emphasizing the volatility and sensitivity of the EU trade balance to market fluctuations.

Meanwhile, the HCOB Eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 43.8 in November from 43.1 in October, the highest level in six months and above market expectations of 43.4, preliminary estimates showed.

Despite this improvement, manufacturing output declined for the eighth consecutive month, although at a slower pace than in previous months.

