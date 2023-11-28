Chinese fashion company Shein, a popular online retailer among European shoppers, has cautiously filed for a US IPO in a major intercontinental move.

Fashion giant Shein, which was founded in China but is headquartered in Singapore, has already successfully made a name for itself on home turf with nearly 10 brands in its portfolio and over 250 million social media followers and many more. Buyers are turning to the site in Europe too – and now it’s trying to give other investors a piece of the pie.

The company is estimated to have earned approximately $15.7 billion (€14.3 billion) in 2021. However, since it does not publicly disclose revenues, these figures are based on estimates from sources.

In keeping with its secretive nature, Shein recently filed for a low-profile US IPO, set to launch early next year, in an effort to test the waters in one of the world’s largest apparel markets Is. According to Statista, the US apparel market will generate revenues of approximately $325.96 billion in 2022.

The company initially planned to go public in the US in 2020, however it put those plans on hold.

Shein is likely to be one of the highest-valued Chinese companies to list in New York and whether investors object to this will be interesting given the geopolitics.

Although the actual IPO price has not yet been decided, the company was estimated to be valued at around $60 billion in May. However, according to Bloomberg, the actual IPO value could reach $90 billion.

The company has already begun the roadshow for its IPO, and is reportedly using JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs as its lead underwriters.

Why is Sheen choosing to keep the IPO a secret?

The possibility of filing for a secret IPO is due to Sheen being extra cautious as the US IPO environment is somewhat turbulent and it could be challenging for Sheen to remain in it. last few Big ticket US IPOsLike UK’s Arm Holdings, Germany’s Birkenstock and US grocery delivery service Instacart all paled in comparison to expectations.

Then there are other Chinese companies, like ride-hailing app Didi, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, but quickly removed from list, following a Chinese cybersecurity review. This review is now mandatory for any Chinese internet platform company with more than 1 million users, which goes some way to deter more companies from trying their luck on US exchanges.

Companies will also have to apply to the China Securities Regulatory Commission before proceeding with a US IPO, which will create further hurdles to listing.

Sheen may face more investigation from the SEC

Higher interest rates and rising inflation also mean consumers have less disposable income to spend on discretionary items, even low-priced items like sheens. This has increased concerns about the performance of the company’s shares after the IPO.

Not only this, Sheen has also been accused of using forced Labour In its supply chain, there is a growing demand for a thorough audit of the company’s supply chain before the IPO by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Allegations of evading import duty have also come to light.

However, going for an IPO before upcoming US regulatory changes could potentially work in Shein’s favor and help it gain market share from competitors like Amazon.

