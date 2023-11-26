This is why Bitcoin could reach $100,000 by 2025

According to a crypto executive, Bitcoin will top $100,000 by 2025.

Bitcoin’s next halving will take place in April 2024, and the previous three halvings resulted in massive rallies before and after the event.

A “conservative” estimate, he said, puts the token’s value at $105,000 12 months after the event.

According to a blockchain executive, historical trends show that Bitcoin is on pace to surpass all-time highs and reach $100,000 by 2025.

Joe Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Unchained, a cryptocurrency financial services firm with $2 billion in assets under management, said that Bitcoin’s last three “halving” events – or when the number of Bitcoins rewarded to miners is halved – A massive reversal is indicated. token until the next halving in April 2024 and beyond.

According to the original whitepaper written by Satoshi Nakamoto, miners’ rewards will be reduced from 6.25 bitcoins to 3.125 per block, creating a scarcity effect.

Each of the last three halvings corresponded to new all-time highs within 12 months.

“Taking a conservative approach,” Kelly wrote in a note in August, “if Bitcoin remains around $30K until the halving, that also equates to a 250% upside after a 12-month decline — which, again, “Is conservative relative to the previous halving – Bitcoin price will be $105K.”

The executive noted that in 2012, 2016, and 2020, a year after halving, the price of Bitcoin had increased by 8,069%, 284%, and 559%, respectively.

He said the world’s largest crypto by market cap has also experienced sharp rallies, leading to halving events as well.

In the 12 months preceding each of the last three halvings, Bitcoin has climbed 385%, 142%, and 17%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Fundstrat published a note to clients in July that said Bitcoin could reach $180,000 before the next halving, mainly due to momentum from BlackRock’s potential crypto ETF.

“it [bitcoin ETF launch] “Daily demand will reach $125 million, while daily supply is only $25 million,” Fundstrat strategists wrote. The implicit equilibrium price would need to increase so that daily supply matches daily demand. “Equilibrium analysis suggests clearing prices at $140,000 to $180,000 before halving in April 2024.”

The total supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million, and each halving brings the blockchain closer to that level. Transfusion occurs every 210,000 blocks mined, or approximately every four years, with the most recent occurring on May 11, 2020.

Barring a surprise, the final halving event should occur in 2140.

Bitcoin is up more than 120% in 2023, recovering from last year’s 65% selloff. The rebound coincided with historic interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as well as a series of bank failures that began with Silicon Valley Bank.

Aside from the halving event, recent speculations regarding the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission have boosted bullish sentiment.

Meanwhile, according to Kelly, any easing of monetary policy in 2024 could give crypto a further boost.

“While past price action suggests good prospects, there is certainly no guarantee that the next Bitcoin halving will actually lead to an increase in [all-time high],” Kelly said. “Mining rewards are not directly tied to market demand and other macroeconomic factors, including a rising interest rate environment, may deter investors from purchasing Bitcoin.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com