This is why Amazon recalled some eye drop products after FDA letter

Amazon has voluntarily removed seven eye drop brands from its shelves in response to a warning letter issued by the Food and Drug Administration over potential safety concerns.

According to the warning, eye drops marketed as homeopathic remedies for pink eye, dry eyes, cataracts, irritation resulting from dust or other allergies are considered “new drugs” that have not yet been formally approved for sale by the FDA. has not been approved. Information.

The warning letter comes as the agency has recalled batches of eye drop products over the past few weeks, including more than two dozen sold by CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target Eye drop products included. USA TODAY previously reported that Velocity Pharma and Walmart were involved in the recall “after FDA investigators found unsanitary conditions.”

Other eye drop products have been recalled in past months, once in August and again in February, due to potential contamination, infection, vision loss, some deaths and other adverse conditions, CNN reports.

The online retail giant has already started the process of removing any traces of these products from its site.

“Safety is a top priority at Amazon. We require that all products offered in our store comply with applicable laws and regulations. “The products in question have been investigated and are in the process of being removed,” a company spokesperson shared with CNN.

Here’s what we know.

Which eye drop products did Amazon voluntarily recall?

According to the FDA, the sale and distribution of these ophthalmic products is of particular concern in that they pose a greater risk of harm “because the route of administration for these products bypasses some of the body’s natural defenses”.

The recalled products are “not generally recognized as safe and effective” based on intended use claims.

Therefore, they are classified as “new drugs” by the FDA. New drugs cannot be introduced or distributed in interstate commerce without an approved application from the FDA.

Here is the list of recalled products:

Similasan Pink Eye Relief

Goodbye Company Pink Eye

Can-C Eye Drops

Optic 1 Eye Drops

Oclumed Eye Drops

TRP Natural Eyes Floaters Relief

Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops

What should I do if I have already consumed the product?

If you have any signs or symptoms of a possible infection, the FDA advises consumers to immediately call your health care provider or seek immediate medical attention.

Adverse reactions to eye drops such as discharge, redness, or pain may indicate an infection. People should also check the expiration date of a product before using it, Dr. Christopher Starr, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shared with CBS.

According to guidelines set by the FDA, consumers should also discard eye drop products properly. Eye drop product users who experience a serious reaction as a result of the recalled product can file an online report with the FDA.

