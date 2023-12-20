This is why Adam Newman's mysterious billion-dollar real estate startup will go head-to-head with WeWork

When I walked into the lobby of Societe Las Olas, an apartment building owned by Adam Newman in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, I felt like I was entering a WeWork. There were playful neon signs (“Choose Happiness”) on the wall, colorful mid-century-modern furniture, soft lighting, and lush greenery.

I came here to try to better understand Newman’s secretive new residential real estate startup, Flow.

Last month, the folks at Newman agreed to let me tour Societe Las Olas, which will be Flow’s first building to officially open early next year. They also arranged interviews with staff and residents.

The co-working space at Societe Las Olas is as attractive as any WeWork. Ben Bergman/BI

on a conference in july In 2010, WeWork co-founder Neumann said that Flow would either “compete or partner” with his former company. Since WeWork filed for bankruptcy protection last month, here’s what’s happened There is speculation that Newman may buy it back.

As far as I can tell, Flow doesn’t need WeWork. First, Newman’s non-compete agreement expired at the end of October. Secondly, if you’re using Flow’s own co-working space, there will be no reason to pay hundreds of dollars per month for a WeWork membership, especially as more people are working from home and Gig employment is becoming increasingly popular ,

And finally, Flow is placing a heavy emphasis on commerce and professional networking, which many residents I spoke to say has been helpful in growing their businesses.

“The ability to network with so many different people through the building has given me the opportunity to gain a lot more clients,” said Matthew Sorrentino, a young life-insurance broker. “I’m in the relationship industry.”

There are regular “demo days” for residents and guests to showcase their business or something else, such as financial wellness or the history of wine.

On so-called community commerce digital message boards in the lobby, residents can advertise services like car detailing or mental-health counseling.

Tara Carter, a real estate agent, says she has earned so much business from living in the building that she is “essentially able to live almost for free.”

Read more: Adam Newman created a secret billion-dollar startup to turn apartment living into a utopian fantasy. I was the first journalist to step inside.

Source: www.businessinsider.com