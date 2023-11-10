This is why a $2 million coal mine in Wyoming could be worth $37B

A former Wall Street banker who paid $2 million for an old coal mine in rural Wyoming may have lost $37 billion after “rare-earth elements” were discovered at the site, according to a report. .

Randall Atkins, son of notorious oil tycoon Orrin Atkins, purchased the sleepy Brook Mine out of sight outside Sheridan, Wyo., 12 years ago.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, recent tests by government researchers have revealed that the 15,800-acre mineral deposit may contain the nation’s largest unconventional rare-earth deposit.

Rare-earth minerals – such as gallium and germanium – are important in the production of superconductors, and are also needed to power electric vehicles and offshore wind turbines.

When Atkins’ company Ramaco Resources first bought the mine, the 71-year-old “didn’t know the difference between rare earths and rare coins,” he told the outlet.

Now, he is working with government researchers to extract larger samples of the Brook Mine for further analysis, drilling 700 feet into the ground to prepare samples – the deepest it has ever been drilled. .

“Like any project of this magnitude, it will take some time to assess the full potential of the project,” Atkins, a former JPMorgan banker, told The Post.

“Given that rare earth reserves are measured in parts per million, we also need to carefully analyze the correct extraction, separation and processing techniques before we can be sure of the right direction.”

According to The Journal, if Atkins strikes Paydirt, the site would be the first rare-earth mine discovered in the US since 1952.

It would also give the country a boost in the fight with China for rare-earth materials.

Atkins, the head of Ramaco Resources, may be sitting on the first new rare-earth mine discovered in the US since 1952.AP

On August 1, the communist regime limited exports of gallium and germanium as it seeks to take advantage of the cutting-edge semiconductor sector.

Atkins’ father built the billion-dollar energy company Ashland Oil before becoming embroiled in several high-profile scandals in his later years, including Watergate.

According to The Journal, Orrin Atkins was fined for illegal payments to President Richard Nixon’s 1972 re-election campaign.

Atkins’ father, Orrin Atkins, died of pneumonia in 2007. He built an energy empire, Ashland Oil, but was later embroiled in several high-profile scandals, including Watergate.AP

He later pleaded guilty to directing associates to sell confidential Ashland documents to Iran, and was sentenced to probation and community service.

He died in 2007.

The younger Atkins told The Journal that he is “deeply saddened by the whole situation he went through” and that he has learned from his father’s mistakes.

