This is when XRP could break out amid SEC uncertainty

The value of

While legal proceedings have partially catalyzed previous rallies in XRP, analysts are now focusing on the token’s historical correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), considering it a notable factor to monitor for a potential breakout.

In particular, crypto analysts cryptoinsightIn an X (formerly Twitter) Post On November 10, a compelling narrative for a potential breakout for XRP was pointed towards, drawing attention to its historical lag behind Bitcoin price action.

According to cryptoinsightThere is a clear pattern where the XRP breakout gradually aligns with the movements of the first cryptocurrency.

The analysis highlights two key examples: the initial breakout, which took 22 days, and the subsequent pump, which narrowed the timeline to 13 days. Extending this trend suggests a potential breakout date of November 15, a date that is likely to act as a turning point for XRP.

Adding another layer to the analysis, the four-hour time frame shows that XRP has had an opportunity to cool off, raising the question whether a reversal to the upside is imminent.

SEC vs Ripple

Despite the encouraging prospects portrayed by technical analysis, caution is still in order. Regulatory overhang, specifically the SEC and the impending conclusion of the blockchain company case.

Notably, following Ripple’s court victory against the SEC, where Judge Analisa Torres ruled that the retail XRP sale was not a sale of securities, both parties agreed to a 90-day schedule for settlement discussions.

As reported by Finbold, Ripple agreed to the SEC’s proposed timeline for remedy-related discovery, with the condition that it be limited to the period before the lawsuit.

The regulator suggested 90 days for remedial discovery, beginning with a court scheduling order. The SEC aims to present post-complaint evidence for injunctive and monetary claims, but Ripple retains the right to object. If granted, Ripple would need the court’s permission to extend the discovery deadline.

Following the conclusion of the court case, the outstanding issue revolves around the determination of damages to be paid by Ripple, as the judge ruled that the sale of XRP to institutional investors, as opposed to retail buyers, constitutes a sale of securities. .

xrp price analysis

At press time XRP was valued at $0.66, representing a daily gain of over 1%. On the weekly chart, XRP shows an impressive growth of about 7%.

XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

In terms of technical analysis, bullish sentiments dominate XRP. TradingView’s one-day indicators suggest ‘buy’ sentiment at 15, with the moving average indicating ‘strong buy’ at 13. The oscillators are neutral at 8.

XRP Technical Analysis. Source: Trading View

Meanwhile, XRP is on a bullish path, aiming for the $1 mark, the main resistance point.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com