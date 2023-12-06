This is when the next Bitcoin price correction is coming

Following Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent gains to cross the $44,000 threshold, investors may soon be considering a potential price correction that could be harmful in the short term. However, the correction could be positive, adjusting overvalued asset prices and providing buying opportunities.

Technical analysts examine price support and resistance levels to anticipate a reversal or transition from consolidation to correction. Technical corrections occur when there is excessive inflation in an asset or the overall market.

According to a post on X by cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martínez on December 5, the following BTC price correction could come within the next 48 hours, according to an analysis of daily and three-day charts of Bitcoin price movement.

BTC price one-day and three-day charts. Source: Ali Martinez

Investors may be wondering to what level Bitcoin will fall during this retracement, and based on another analysis from Martinez on December 4, the support zone for Bitcoin is $37,000, while the resistance zone is $47,360.

BTC resistance and support areas. Source: Ali Martinez

At the time of press, BTC is trading at $43,854, representing a price increase of 5.37% over the past 24 hours. This digital asset is up by 14.86% over the past 7 days and up by 25.60% over the past 30 months.

BTC 24 hour price chart. Source: Finbold

The cryptocurrency has gained 158% in the past year, making it better than 82% of the top 100 crypto assets over this period.

Additionally, this digital asset trades above the 200-day simple moving average having had 18 green days in the last 30 days.

All things considered, the future movement of Bitcoin price will depend on various factors. Protocol development, network decentralization, adoption, and macroeconomic conditions will all significantly shape its trajectory.

