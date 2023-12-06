TL;DR

Jacob Canfield predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will lead the crypto market until BTC spot ETF approval, with BTC potentially reaching $48-$50k, while Ethereum (ETH) will lag until then.

With increased activity in Layer 1 coins, AI tokens, and gaming-related projects, altcoins are expected to rise following the decline in Bitcoin dominance.

Noting Ethereum’s impact on altcoin prices due to growing institutional interest, Canfield recommends focusing on projects that are in line with Bitcoin’s trends.

Bitcoin may dominate for some time

Popular trader Jacob Canfield has been promoting Bitcoin recently, as he believes that ETH will continue to trade behind Bitcoin. That is until an important announcement was made – the approval of a BTC spot ETF.

Canfield told his followers that Ethereum ($ETH) is expected to remain behind Bitcoin ($BTC) until the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is announced, as indicated by a chart he compared ETH to BTC. Have given.

The investor said an in-principle approval could propel Bitcoin to a local peak of $48-$50k, followed by consolidation within the 8-10% range. Furthermore, Canfield predicts that ETH/BTC will form a local bottom with a dedication candle below support and then begin a recovery.

$ETH will probably lag behind #bitcoin Possibly until the ETF is announced, as you can see from this chart of Eth vs BTC. Then we get a local shock from above $BTC Around $48-$50k and it will probably consolidate in the 8-10% range. ETHBTC will likely then make a local bottom… pic.twitter.com/69eF178ZMw – Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) 5 December 2023

Altcoins to rise after break in Bitcoin dominance

Many analysts and crypto traders are speculating on altcoins as Bitcoin’s dominance wanes. According to TradingView data, this metric remains well above 50%, an increase of 30% year-on-year.

A key indicator ahead of altcoin season is Bitcoin’s decline in dominance, as traders look for alternative assets for higher returns. According to Canfield, altcoins saw the most activity as Bitcoin consolidated in the $36k-$39k range. This includes rotation between Layer 1 coins, AI tokens, and gaming-related projects.

Investors believe this is the beginning of a huge altcoin rally. However, he advised his followers to recognize that Bitcoin will dominate the market for some time, absorbing liquidity, and the idea is to identify projects and coins that are out of sync with Bitcoin right now.

Most altcoin projects are based on Ethereum, so when the price of ETH rises, the prices of these altcoins generally follow suit. The growing institutional holdings of Ethereum have intensified the focus on ETH’s price movements, indicating an important factor influencing the altcoin market.

