This is what small and big Bitcoin investors did as BTC price surged to $38,000: data
Bitcoin is still close to its peak levels of the last 18 months, having crossed both its bear market trading range and key resistance levels. However, a recent correction of over 3% pushed the asset below $36,000 earlier today.
Amid this market-wide surge, Bitcoin wallets have experienced significant fluctuations over the past few weeks, increasing market volatility. An interesting trend has emerged regarding Bitcoin wallet addresses.
- According to the latest analysis from crypto analytical firm Santiment, several new small wallets holding less than 1 BTC have flooded the network.
- Data shows that more than 1.5 million wallets from this group have come into existence in the last month.
- During the same period, the 1-100 level has stabilized, and there may be some profit-taking activity within the 100+ BTC level.
- Bitcoin wallets holding 1-100 BTC have lost 18 addresses in the last month alone. On the other hand, the 100+ BTC group has seen a decrease of 19 wallet addresses.
- data also suggest 80% of Bitcoin addresses are currently at profit. This surge in profitable Bitcoin addresses could act as a motivating factor for holders to consider selling their funds and taking advantage of market conditions.
- While the profitability aspect may impact market dynamics and influence trading decisions among Bitcoin holders, on-chain metrics remain bullish.
- The number of Bitcoin transactions, according to Bitinfocharts, was hovering near the recently established high of 703k.
- Meanwhile, the average Bitcoin transaction fee rose once again to $18.67, a level last seen during the Ordinals mania in May this year.
