This is what small and big Bitcoin investors did as BTC price surged to $38,000: data

Bitcoin is still close to its peak levels of the last 18 months, having crossed both its bear market trading range and key resistance levels. However, a recent correction of over 3% pushed the asset below $36,000 earlier today.

Amid this market-wide surge, Bitcoin wallets have experienced significant fluctuations over the past few weeks, increasing market volatility. An interesting trend has emerged regarding Bitcoin wallet addresses.

According to the latest analysis from crypto analytical firm Santiment, several new small wallets holding less than 1 BTC have flooded the network.

#bitcoinPeople’s wallets have fluctuated during this major market-wide surge. Lots of new small wallets under $1 $BTC The network is flooded. Meanwhile, the 1-100 levels have flattened out, and the 100+ levels may be in the midst of some profit taking. pic.twitter.com/PNZtA9ir2U – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 17 November 2023

Data shows that more than 1.5 million wallets from this group have come into existence in the last month.

During the same period, the 1-100 level has stabilized, and there may be some profit-taking activity within the 100+ BTC level.

Bitcoin wallets holding 1-100 BTC have lost 18 addresses in the last month alone. On the other hand, the 100+ BTC group has seen a decrease of 19 wallet addresses.

data also suggest 80% of Bitcoin addresses are currently at profit. This surge in profitable Bitcoin addresses could act as a motivating factor for holders to consider selling their funds and taking advantage of market conditions.

While the profitability aspect may impact market dynamics and influence trading decisions among Bitcoin holders, on-chain metrics remain bullish.

The number of Bitcoin transactions, according to Bitinfocharts, was hovering near the recently established high of 703k.

Meanwhile, the average Bitcoin transaction fee rose once again to $18.67, a level last seen during the Ordinals mania in May this year.

source: cryptopotato.com