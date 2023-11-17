November 17, 2023
This is what small and big Bitcoin investors did as BTC price surged to $38,000: data


Bitcoin is still close to its peak levels of the last 18 months, having crossed both its bear market trading range and key resistance levels. However, a recent correction of over 3% pushed the asset below $36,000 earlier today.

Amid this market-wide surge, Bitcoin wallets have experienced significant fluctuations over the past few weeks, increasing market volatility. An interesting trend has emerged regarding Bitcoin wallet addresses.

  • According to the latest analysis from crypto analytical firm Santiment, several new small wallets holding less than 1 BTC have flooded the network.
  • Data shows that more than 1.5 million wallets from this group have come into existence in the last month.
  • During the same period, the 1-100 level has stabilized, and there may be some profit-taking activity within the 100+ BTC level.
  • Bitcoin wallets holding 1-100 BTC have lost 18 addresses in the last month alone. On the other hand, the 100+ BTC group has seen a decrease of 19 wallet addresses.
  • data also suggest 80% of Bitcoin addresses are currently at profit. This surge in profitable Bitcoin addresses could act as a motivating factor for holders to consider selling their funds and taking advantage of market conditions.
  • While the profitability aspect may impact market dynamics and influence trading decisions among Bitcoin holders, on-chain metrics remain bullish.
  • The number of Bitcoin transactions, according to Bitinfocharts, was hovering near the recently established high of 703k.
  • Meanwhile, the average Bitcoin transaction fee rose once again to $18.67, a level last seen during the Ordinals mania in May this year.

Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

CPKC statement on the Mexican Federal Government’s draft decree on passenger service

November 17, 2023
Report claims Apple will add OLED screens to iPad Air, iPad Mini in 2026

Report claims Apple will add OLED screens to iPad Air, iPad Mini in 2026

November 17, 2023

You may have missed

CPKC statement on the Mexican Federal Government’s draft decree on passenger service

November 17, 2023
Report claims Apple will add OLED screens to iPad Air, iPad Mini in 2026

Report claims Apple will add OLED screens to iPad Air, iPad Mini in 2026

November 17, 2023
An Evening Meal with DECA

An Evening Meal with DECA

November 17, 2023
AI-generated girlfriends go offline after app founder arrested on suspicion of arson

AI-generated girlfriends go offline after app founder arrested on suspicion of arson

November 17, 2023
DMT and a Hellboy costume – SuperRare: How to get DieWithTheMostLikes on NFT Creator – Cryptosaurus

DMT and a Hellboy costume – SuperRare: How to get DieWithTheMostLikes on NFT Creator – Cryptosaurus

November 17, 2023
A ousted Wall Street banker says his actions were 'misguided and thoughtless' after telling a Jewish American to 'go back to his country'.

A ousted Wall Street banker says his actions were ‘misguided and thoughtless’ after telling a Jewish American to ‘go back to his country’.

November 17, 2023