“This is what ended my 23-year marriage”: Men reveal the relationship “deal-breaker” they absolutely won't tolerate

Have you ever been in a relationship where someone did something that caused you to end the partnership? Well, when Reddit user u/GerrardSlippedHahaha asked: “Men, what’s a deal-breaker for you in modern dating?” Over 3,000 men provided their input. Below is what they had to say:

1. “If my date is rude to someone in the service industry, there won’t be another date. That tells me who you really are.”

Drazen Zigic/Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. “Dishonesty is my main reason. If you can’t trust them, there’s no reason to even date them because you’ll always be worried about what they’re doing when they’re not with you “

—u/uh_big_tidd_eeho

3. “It sounds silly, but if she’s not interested in me, I’m not interested. If she plays hard to get, I’m done. I’m not playing games anymore. Wonder you How many times has a woman said she had a crush on me, but won’t do anything to treat me like she is.”

-u/azureli

“Genuinely curious, without judgment, about what it would look like for someone to provide evidence? No wrong answers, just curious.”

—u/2sdaeAddams

“Oh, anything, really. Messaging me first is something I’ve used as a solution. I usually message people first if I want to talk to them. Even if it’s something Neither. But why should I never call or text? It shows you’re not interested. My best friend is a closed, quiet man who constantly has the weight of the world on his shoulders, but yet he never -Ever messages me first to see if I want to hang out. I can’t be the only one trying to keep any type of relationship alive.

Someone else can take any kind of initiative. Here’s a great little gift, I was thinking of you. Here, I take you on a date that isn’t your birthday and don’t complain about it. Hey, let me hold your hand, it feels heavy (or some kind of uninitiated flirting). Honestly, I can relate to most of the love languages. The only thing I don’t completely understand is a straight-up guy saying: ‘Mmm, yes, I think I’m interested in you.’ And that’s it.”

-u/azureli

Fizzcase/Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. “Lack of empathy or compassion.”

-u/EmperorKira

“This is what ended my 23-year marriage. His lack of compassion and empathy for anyone other than himself was shocking and heartbreaking. It wasn’t always like this – it slowly developed over time like a Polaroid. Happened.”

-u/mr2bits

5. “If their humor is just making fun of me or other people. How do you think it’s a good idea to humiliate the person you’re interested in?”

Vera Rhodeswang/Getty Images

6.”Not resolving past trauma and applying it to future relationships. You’re going to repeat the hurt you went through the first time.”

-u/calichrisae

“Pattern recognition is one thing – but you’re right. If someone reminds you of someone who has traumatized you in the past, you should immediately cut them out of your life, not try to keep them around. They should, because you’re right. They’re actually doing the same thing you are, and someone telling you you’re wrong is just trying to get you to ignore your instincts.”

—u/real_plastic77

7. “Inability to apologize or admit one’s mistakes. Insignificance.”

—u/SmittyBot9000

“This is true for friends, girlfriends, coworkers, everyone. I can’t stand when people avoid responsibility, never say sorry, or even thank you.”

-u/ChunkyAsparagus

Violetastoimenova/Getty Images

8. “Want to live as if they were single but still have the emotional fulfillment of a relationship.”

—u/TheRealRickSorkin

9. “Social media. I don’t want every waking moment of my relationship to be dominated by Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. I dated a woman for a year who didn’t have a smartphone, didn’t have internet at home. And He didn’t even have a TV. It was surprisingly good. Honest. When we spent time together, we spent our time together.”

The Good Brigade/Getty Images

10. “Height preferences on dating profiles/bios. This is absolutely rude. I can’t help being 5’7; my height has been for ages. I get preferences and stuff, but ‘if you’re under 6 feet , so watching ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ is a bit disappointing on a regular basis.”

-u/mobymarlboro

11. “Right now, I’d say one kid. I don’t mind having them and I’d like to have some of my own someday, I’m just not ready to be a stepdad.”

Natalia Lebedinskaya/Getty Images

12. “General punctuality, however, this is a situation with friends too. If you are going to be late, let me know when you know. If you live 30 minutes away and message me So you’re leaving five minutes before we’re due to meet, you knew 25 minutes in advance that you’re going to be late. It’s a small thing but I know people like that, and I’ve Have waited a long time.”

—u/TabularConferta

13. “I have no goals other than to have fun. My ex-girlfriend was there every night just to ‘hang out’ with her friends. There was no future and she had an unhealthy relationship with alcohol (and “Her ex-boyfriend (after a few drinks one night) was a mass of chaos that I’m glad to be free of.”

MASCOT/GETTY IMAGES/MASCOT

If you identify as a man, tell us in the comments below what deal-breakers you absolutely will not tolerate when it comes to dating.

