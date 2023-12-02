Hello, welcome to your weekend.

Next week marks The Information’s 10th anniversary, and we’ll celebrate the last decade of tech by publishing a series of top 10 lists, as well as some reflections from our founder Jessica Lessin.

But before we take a look at the Valley’s biggest hits (and misses), we wanted to look ahead by looking into the eyes of Vinod Khosla, whose predictive powers are revered by many in Silicon Valley. For this week’s cover story, we asked veteran tech journalist David Kirkpatrick to interview Khosla, learn how he navigates the innovation economy, and collect stories from the people who know him best. Know.

During the venture capitalist’s 40 years of investing, he has nurtured countless startups, and made early bets on some of its biggest names, from Google a generation ago to OpenAI today. He is also responsible for damaging his reputation by purchasing some property along the beach south of San Francisco and reducing public access to a popular surf spot. He is definitely not a people’s man.

In these and other ways, Khosla reflects much about the Silicon Valley of today and tomorrow. And given that he wants to keep doing this thing for the next 25 years, as he’s told David, chances are he’ll be influencing it for a very long time.

Now onto this weekend’s stories…

The famous investor predicted Internet, AI, and climate-tech revolutions, bet early (and big) on ​​OpenAI, and is about to raise a record $3 billion for Khosla Ventures. But even a great prophet can be blinded. David Kirkpatrick spoke to Khosla amid the OpenAI whirlpool about the next chapter of his investing career.

In our new series, we present five excellent options for an important technical need. First: where to hold your next team retreat. Here, five unique spots, all within a few hours of San Francisco—depending on traffic, of course.

When a drone delivery startup came to finance editor Nate Baker’s town in North Carolina, he got a taste of the hamburger from heaven along with the investor-inspired frenzy.

Survey: decline in inter-political marriages

Everyone knows that our country is politically polarized. And everyone knows we are lonelier than ever. What if two social phenomena are directly related? In a recent opinion piece, The Washington Post editorial board pulled data from the annual General Social Survey that revealed that political divisions have intensified during the Trump era, making it harder for young people to find romantic partners. Much of this is due to the fact that the ideological divide, driven by a polarized social media diet, is breaking down along gender lines: While Gen Z women are becoming more liberal, Gen Z men are becoming more conservative. Combine this with a poll that found that 71 percent of Democrats wouldn’t date someone with opposing views, and, well, you can do the math. As marriage and birth rates decline, perhaps genuine efforts will be made to rethink the country’s political turmoil. Reuniting families over the holidays will be a nice side effect. -Julia

Attention: Another photo app has faltered

In October, our colleague Kate Clark sent me a cryptic text, all in lowercase: “Get this app,” paired with an “Early Access Invite” for Lapse, a new photo-sharing social platform. I did as I was told and soon discovered that to gain access to Laps, new users must invite five other people. The seemingly random “get this app” text was a pre-programmed pyramid scheme. The app itself is nothing special – similar to the once popular Dispo, you take or upload a photo and it “develops” it at random times of the day (applying filters to make it look like a movie photo). Is). You can also organize photos into albums and monthly photo dumps. But these features haven’t proven innovative enough, as downloads have fallen 70% from their October peak, TechCrunch reports. Invite schemes are clearly effective at getting users to your app – but they certainly don’t force them to stay there. Can the default be repeated? Perhaps, but it’s more likely that it’s one of the many flash-in-the-pan social apps (Dispo, Paparazzi, Bareil) that have boomed over the years, then fizzled out. -Annie

Reading: A way to solve technology inequality problems

One tech conference, Daveternity, finally solved the industry’s struggle with gender equality: Just create imaginary women! one in sharp x thread, technology analyst Gergely Oros revealed that many of the female speakers listed on Deeternity’s website did not actually exist. The women’s LinkedIn profiles claimed they worked at places like Meta, Coinbase and Microsoft, yet Oros said their jobs never existed. Journalists from 404 Media dug even deeper, finding evidence that conference founder Eduard Sizovs has listed fake women as speakers at his conferences for years, presumably to assuage concerns about the overwhelmingly male lineup. As a way to do. The backlash has been swift, with many real, human speakers dropping out of the conference – although it’s certainly a bad sign that, for years, no one paid attention to all the fictional women. – Margaux

makes you think

No one can escape the strangulation of a wrapped person.

Until next weekend, thanks for reading.

-John

Source: www.theinformation.com