“This is the one FTSE stock I regret buying last year”

Image Source: Getty Images

The Three Fools look like they’ve made potentially bad investments in the share market over the last 12 months – read on to find out their FTSE failures…

boohoo

What it does: Boohoo owns several well-known fashion brands warehouse, Oasis, debenhams And pretty littlething,

By Andrew McKee. Since buying shares in FTSE AIM stock boohoo (LSE:BOO) At the end of last year, I saw their value fall by 80% (at the time of writing). It is now the worst performing stock in my ISA portfolio.

When I invested, I did so with full awareness of the problems it was facing. However, I believed that most of them were temporary and would eventually be overcome. How wrong I was.

Supply chain issues over the past few years have had a direct impact on its unique selling point, namely the breakneck speed of bringing its new designs to market.

Although this problem has been decreasing recently, persistent high inflation has changed consumer spending patterns. As a result, he finds himself between a rock and a hard place. If it raises prices too aggressively, cash-strapped millennials and Gen Z, which represent its core buyers, will look elsewhere.

Despite the rapidly growing fashion industry coming under public scrutiny, I do not consider this threat to be existential. Many people agree with me. Mike Ashley, owner of Frasers Grouphas recently purchased 5% stake in the company.

Through its large social media presence, it has demonstrated its ability to lead the fashion ecommerce market. It continues to invest heavily in expanding its distribution center capacity in both the UK and US.

Overall, I’m not ready to throw in the towel on Boohoo just yet.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in boohoo.

bremmer

What it does: Bremer provides advisory services in shipbroking, chartering and risk management.

By Harshil Patel. I bought shares in bremmer (LSE:BMS) posted a jump in annual profits last year. At that time, sales had increased by 21% and pre-tax profits had increased by 66% over the previous year.

FTSE stocks attributed their strong results to favorable market conditions. The outlook was also encouraging, with limited capacity at many shipyards creating opportunities for business.

A few months later, Bremer reported more encouraging progress. It also doubled its interim dividend and expressed a positive outlook for the future.

Despite these positive updates, Brammer’s share price failed to move up. After several months, my stop-loss was hit and I sold the shares at a loss.

Just days later, Bremer’s stock fell another 20% after it delayed publishing its full-year report and requested that its shares be suspended pending an investigation.

So, yes, I regret buying Bremer shares, but I certainly don’t regret selling them when I did.

Harshil Patel does not own shares in Braemar.

lloyds bank

What it does: Lloyds Bank is a British retail and commercial bank with branches in England and Wales.

By John Fieldsend. The biggest FTSE 100 stock I regret buying this year lloyds Edge (LSE: LOY). I opened a position a few months ago at an average cost price of 49p. The share price is now 42p. I’m looking at a paper loss of 14%.

At the time, it seemed like a reckless purchase. Interest rates were rising and dividends were looking better than they had in years. The £200 million share buyback was the icing on the cake. It seemed like this was a stock with very little downside.

I don’t think much has changed, so I hope things change soon. Although Lloyds is the country’s largest mortgage lender and interest rates will remain high, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

That said, it’s not all bad. I expect a forward dividend yield of over 6% and expect it to rise. This is the advantage of investing in dividend stocks.

John Fieldsend owns shares in Lloyds.

The post “This is the one FTSE stock I regret buying last year” appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

The Motley Fool UK recommends Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com