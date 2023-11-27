This is the new crypto network used to finance Hamas’ fight against Israel: Report

The Hamas terrorist organization has found a new cryptocurrency network to finance its attacks against Israel. The Iran-backed terrorist group has shifted its activities from Bitcoin to Tron, a faster and cheaper blockchain.

According to a Reuters report, interviews with financial crime experts and blockchain experts have revealed that more groups designated as terrorist organizations by the US and Israel are conducting their crypto transfers on Tron. This is evident from the number of Tron wallets recently seized by Israeli security agencies.

From Bitcoin to Tron

Between July 2021 and October 2023, the Israeli National Bureau for Counter-Terrorist Financing (NBCTF) froze more than 143 Tron wallets believed to be linked to terrorist groups or used for terrorist crimes. They went. Analysts found that the targeting of Bitcoin addresses has declined following the increase in Tron wallet seizures.

Mriganka Patnaik, CEO of New York-based blockchain analysis firm Merkle Science, confirmed that on-chain data shows that terrorist organizations were beginning to favor Tron over Bitcoin, as the network is valued for its stability, lower fees, and faster transaction times. Is known.

Notably, Iran supports Hamas as well as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad in the “Axis of Resistance” coalition, which is anti-Israel and anti-West. The NBCTF has seized about 87 Tron wallets this year, and 39 of them were linked to Hezbollah, while 26 were linked to Islamic Jihad, which joined Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

The National Security Agency also froze 56 wallets directly linked to Hamas and last March seized 46 wallets linked to the Gaza-based financial company Dubai Company for Exchange. Israel seized 600 crypto accounts linked to the money exchange firm, weeks after the Hamas attack.

Hamas stops BTC donations

While Israel declined to disclose which crypto networks or assets were involved in the seizure of the Dubai company, more than a dozen users interviewed by Reuters revealed that they were using Tron. However, he denied any ties to Hamas or Islamic Jihad and said that the accounts were for his business or personal finances.

In April, Hamas’s armed wing announced it would close Bitcoin (BTC) contributions and stop accepting donations in the leading digital asset, citing concerns for the safety of donors. Although the group did not mention Tron in the statement, it was to continue receiving funds in Ether (ETH) and Tether (USDT), as claimed by multiple sources.

Meanwhile, Tron has emerged as the dominant blockchain for USDT, the stablecoin issued on the network, reaching an all-time high in 2023.

