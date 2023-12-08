This is the most affordable country to retire in Europe

Retirement is an important stage of life. And if you’re considering spending your golden years abroad, factors like cost of living, safety, and health care are probably at the top of your list. While countries like Portugal and the Netherlands have been in the news recently as some of the most affordable places in Europe, the cheapest place to retire is actually Turkey, according to Property Guides, a real estate assistance company.

Company data shows retirees need an average of 488 euros ($527) a month to live there. Located in Southeastern Europe/Southwestern Asia, the country is home to approximately 85 million people and has the lowest crime levels of any European country.

According to a recent WTM Global Travel Report, Turkey has seen an impressive increase (70 percent) in the number of visitors since the pandemic, making it the second most visited country on the old continent after France. This status has turned it into a bustling meeting place of nations and a vibrant cultural destination, all factors that are important for expatriate retirees. (Its capital is also Istanbul travel+vacationBest Places to Visit in 2024 List).

Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum are some of the most popular destinations for retirees in Turkey, according to Can Turken, chief operating officer of Turkiye Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The most sought-after properties in all of Türkiye in Istanbul are branded residences, villas and waterfront properties. Facilities often range from recently renovated or new kitchens and bathrooms, private parking, indoor pool, sauna and Turkish hammam. ,” Turken told T+L,

Antalya, a beautiful resort city on the country’s turquoise coast on the Mediterranean Sea, is a historic city with sun-drenched beaches, restaurants, hotels and many Roman and Ottoman sites. Turken said the area’s nearly year-round warm weather and its mix of beautiful natural settings and urban amenities make it a popular choice, with seaside properties with hotel-style amenities most in demand.

And Bodrum, the modern luxury vacation destination on the Turkish Riviera, renowned for its crystal-clear waters, high-end resorts, designer shopping and chic eateries, is a top choice for retirees seeking exclusivity and privacy.

The second country on Property Guides’ list of best places to retire is Germany, as it has many green spaces and the highest number of hospital beds available for its residents. And Greece scores highly in terms of affordability and ranks third. You’ll need on average about $1,108 per month to cover your expenses in the Hellenic Republic, which also comes with a low crime level.

Source: www.travelandleisure.com