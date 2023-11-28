This is the latest sign that India will be a major growth market for Apple

The decision by Apple’s main iPhone maker (AAPL) to invest an additional $1.5 billion in India will accelerate Club Holding’s move towards a key emerging market, reducing its dependence on China as a production hub. In a securities filing on Monday, Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn Technology Group said it would allocate more than $1.5 billion for an Indian manufacturing project in an effort to meet its “operational needs”. The investment comes as Foxconn, which has long been producing iPhones at plants in mainland China, is shifting some of its manufacturing operations to India. The development could signal an even bigger push for Apple in the world’s most populous country. It’s an expansion that will likely further diversify its supply chain, as well as allow it to capture smart-phone market share among India’s growing middle class. A Foxconn spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment, and the company has not yet elaborated on what its new project involves or how it might affect Apple’s products. AAPL YTD Mountain Apple’s (AAPL) Performance Year-to-date Foxconn’s China-based factories have been key to the production of other Apple products like iPhones and MacBooks. But operations at those plants were hit hard amid a wave of lockdowns and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a number of supply-chain headaches for Apple. Those issues, along with rising US-China tensions, have prompted Apple – and suppliers like Foxconn – to expand in India. CEO Tim Cook previously told CNBC that India presents a “huge opportunity” for Apple in terms of iPhone sales and manufacturing. The company opened its first retail outlet in the country earlier this year. And over the summer, Apple announced that it had begun production of the next-generation iPhone 15 in India. Morgan Stanley has estimated that Apple’s revenue in India could grow seven times from current levels to about $40 billion over the next 10 years. While China’s economy is under pressure following the pandemic, the Indian market offers significant growth opportunities for a company like Apple. These include the opportunity to expand its loyal customer base, increase both hardware and services revenues, as well as diversify the supply chain that was highly dependent on China. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long AAPL. See here for a full list of stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Apple’s first physical retail store is located in the densely populated city of Mumbai.

Punit Paranjape AFP | getty images

