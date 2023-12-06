This is 'the happiest place to live in Britain'

Richmond upon Thames was named as the happiest place to live in the UK. Photo: Getty (Elena Kravchenko via Getty Images)

The London borough of Richmond upon Thames has been crowned the happiest place to live in Great Britain, according to a new survey.

Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index revealed on Wednesday it was the first time a London location had taken the top spot in 12 years.

The borough includes areas such as Twickenham, Hampton and Richmond, and residents have received high marks for feeling a sense of belonging to the area and being comfortable with themselves. Home of Bushey and Richmond Royal Parks, Richmond upon Thames also received high marks for access to nature and green spaces.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I am delighted that Richmond has won this award.” The range of shops, cafes and local culture is what makes it different.

Winchester in Hampshire and Monmouth in Wales came in second and third respectively. It was also the first time that a region of Wales appeared in the top three since 2018.

The study revealed that Galashiels emerged as the happiest place to live in Scotland for the second year running.

Overall, rural residents were happier than city residents, especially those who lived near a national park or Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

People who live near a forest, mountain, coast or river were more likely to be happy in their area than those who live in a built-up area.

The analysis showed that access to nature and green spaces is more important to residents than public transportation, shops and restaurants, and employment opportunities.

It is important for residents to have access to nature and green spaces. Photo: PA/ Alamy (Andy Solomon)

The index, which was completed by more than 26,000 people this year, asked residents how they feel about their area.

The report found that a sense of pride, belonging and community contributes to feeling happier living in an area, more than access to things like public transportation, schools and job opportunities.

Meanwhile, one in three (30%) of those surveyed thought they would be happier living in a different area.

This group was most likely to be young people aged 18–34, currently living in an urban or built-up area, or who came from London, the East Midlands or the West Midlands.

When considering where they might be happier, this group is split between staying in the same area (46%) and moving to an entirely new part of Great Britain (54%).

For those who think they would be happier living in a different area, the Southwest is the most popular choice. However, among those who think they would be happier living in a different area, only a third (35%) plan to move there in the next year.

The most common reasons people want to move house include being happier, moving to a bigger home or changing lifestyle.

Tim Bannister, property expert at Rightmove, said: “Exploring new areas outside the city that are still commutable on office days and finding affordable properties that need renovation are some of the actions we have seen movers take this year. “Seen in the work done by.” ,

“The results of this year’s study highlight that residents continue to value living near green spaces and natural beauty, attributes that have become even more important during the pandemic.

“Moving to an area that makes them happy is a major motivator for people looking for their next home, highlighting these types of amenities nearby really helps sellers attract potential buyers. Can get.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com