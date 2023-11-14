This is the end of industries as we know them, disrupted by technology

Every company is a software company – and many other things getty

Every company is a software company? Yes, but that’s only part of the story. A new survey reveals that seven in ten business leaders are ready to move across their industry to pursue new opportunities.

This means a new level of competition as well as a combination of opportunity and convenience. Automotive companies are uniting with consumer goods companies. Consumer product companies are venturing into retail. Technology companies are playing in telecommunication and digital media sector. And telecommunications and digital media players are becoming technology providers.

It is the end of industries as we know them, largely disrupted by technology, as recorded in a survey of 500 companies conducted and published by Deloitte. At least 70% of executives believe their business has an asset that can be monetized outside their region. Another third report spending more than a fifth of revenue on development outside their industry or region.

“We are seeing industry hybridization in every sector faster than we saw five years ago,” says Brett Davis, principal at Deloitte Consulting and general manager of Converge by Deloitte, who co-authored the survey report and offers his observations on this growing trend. Let’s share.” trend. “The lines between traditional industries, competitors, partners, customers and suppliers are increasingly blurring.”

This means more competition – half of executives (51%) see a high or very high threat to their current position in the market from businesses outside their sector. This danger can be reduced by some attractive aspects. “Businesses now have access to data points from multiple industries and they are bringing them together to gain stronger insights about their target audiences,” Davis says.

“Traditional non-financial services companies offer financial service products such as banking or lending and combine them with existing products and services,” he says. Another example is “the convergence between the technology and healthcare sectors,” he says. These organizations are “coming together to offer new experiences that blend physical and digital experiences.”

The technologies facilitating this trend are all of the above – including “cloud, AI, social, mobile, 5G and robotics,” explains Davis. These technologies are largely leveling the playing field, “helping mid-market players to hybridize their businesses and compete with larger companies with much lower capital investments than in the past.”

New market entrants “can quickly launch turnkey solutions with the support of providers through vertical cloud, rather than building technology solutions in-house, which requires huge investments in workforce and architecture,” he added. “

For example, Davis’s company worked with a global leader in money transfers – a non-bank – “which was looking to create a digital banking platform as part of its strategy to broaden and deepen relationships with its customers and Wanted to launch.” However launching a digital bank from scratch can be expensive and time-consuming, often taking years. “With the hybrid approach, the organization was able to accelerate and launch a digital banking offering in Germany, Romania and Poland in just 11 months,” he explains.

There are many paths to this hybridization of industries. “Companies are hybridizing to enter adjacent markets and locations through new partnerships, organic investment in new businesses and platforms, as well as M&A activity, and sometimes all three,” Davis says. “When massive players in one area give signals or make moves to enter another area we are seeing an increase in defensive plays quite quickly.”