This is starting to look a bit like last minute Christmas gifts

Sometimes choosing a gift can be a headache. Here's a small selection of some of the best and most Affordable audio and technology products that are sure to be popular this festive season.

It’s getting dangerously close to Christmas, so if you still haven’t bought something to hand to that special person in your life during the “gift giving season”, I have some last minute suggestions to help you. Can get you out of trouble. Everyone loves gadgets and this curated selection of six relatively affordable items is sure to be welcomed with tech types.

IK Multimedia iRig Pro I/O Mobile Audio Interface

The IK Multimedia iRig Pro I/O Mobile Audio Interface is a pocket-sized interface for recording , [+] Broadcast on the road. IK Multimedia

This latest version of iRig Pro is the first mobile interface to connect all your studio gear to an iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC or Android device.

Due to its pocket size, the iRig Pro is ideal for recording or broadcasting on the go. As well as being a full-featured audio interface, it also handles MIDI and can sample audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz to record studio sound, no matter where you are.

price: While the IK Multimedia iRig Pro I/O Mobile Audio Interface normally costs $169.99 / £148.99, on music gear marketplace Reverb, buyers in the US can get the iRig Pro for just $59.99, a savings of $110.

more info: reverb.com

Recon Magic 180 Cable

The Recon Magic Cable 180 comes with detachable tips for Apple Lightning, USB-C, and Micro USB. Recon

My next gift idea is a marriage saver. If your significant other is always borrowing your charging cable, the innovative Recon Magic Cable will make a perfect gift. Magic Cable Whether you need to charge your iPhone, wireless earbuds or laptop, the magnetic tips supplied with the Recon Magic 180 Cable can be quickly swapped out and rotated up to 180 degrees to provide the optimal angle Is.

The swivel feature also helps prevent cable breakage and reduces the chance of damage. The cable can provide up to 100W of power, making it suitable for premium laptops like Apple MacBooks without the risk of overheating or overcharging.

price: The three-foot Magic 180 Cable and the six-foot Magic 180 Cable Pro are available now and are priced at $24.99 and $34.99, respectively. An additional 3-pack of Magic Tips can also be purchased for $9.99.

more info: RayconGlobal.com

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug

The Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Plug can be controlled from anywhere in the world and can also save you money , [+] In the form of tracking your energy usage. tp-link

These little smart Wi-Fi plugs from Tapo can automate any power outlet around the house. It’s also Miter compatible and works with most major automation software, including the Tapo app and Apple Home.

TP-Link makes the plug and can power any device around the house when activated from anywhere in the world. You can use the Tapo app to set routines. For example, you can turn on the lights at night and it can also switch on the lamps randomly to fool thieves. The Tapo system is extremely easy to set up and will also track how much energy an appliance uses.

price: A pack of three US Tapo Smart Plugs is available on Amazon US for $30.37. A pack of four UK Tapo smart plugs costs £52.98 from Amazon UK.

more info: tapo.com

Ugreen USB-C Four-Port Hub

The Ugreen USB-C plug offers four Type-C ports with speeds up to 10Gbps ugrian

If you have a USB-C laptop, you know you can never have enough USB ports. Now, while most USB hubs that give you more ports use USB-A connectors, many hubs on the market don’t offer all USB-C ports.

Ugreen makes one of the few USB-C hubs I’ve seen that are exceptionally well built. I have a soft spot for Ugreen products because the brand’s products look good and are made of aluminum.

The Ugreen USB-C Hub supports data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps and has four ports. It’s an ideal gadget for anyone who has a MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad Pro, iPhone 15/15 Pro, Galaxy S23 or any new USB-C PC.

price: The Ugreen USB-C Hub is available on Amazon US for $22.98

more info: ugreen.com

earphone free pro 3

These true-wireless earbuds from EarFun include advanced ANC and support for Qualcomm’s aptX , [+] Adaptive lossless coded. ear fun

If you know someone who loves to listen to music while at work, these true-wireless earbuds from EarFun with support for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound and the latest QuietSmart 2.0 ANC to block out unwanted sounds.

Each earbud has three microphones powered by Qualcomm’s CVC 8.0 intelligent noise-canceling algorithm to reduce unwanted background sounds when making phone calls.

The EarFun Free Pro 3 uses Bluetooth version 5.3 and supports multipoint connectivity and 55ms low latency for watching movies or playing games. The EarFun smartphone app can change various functions, including 10-band EQ, customized touch controls, and switching between noise-canceling modes.

Although EarFun isn’t a household name, these new true wireless earbuds from the brand offer advanced features thanks to the Qualcomm QCC3072 chip. There is support for the high-res lossless aptX adaptive audio codec with transfer rates up to 24-bit/96kHz. Excellent value for money.

price: The EarFun Free Pro 3 earbuds are available from Amazon US for $85.99 and Amazon UK for £79.99.

more info: myearfun.com

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station

The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station is a monitor riser and 12-in-1 docking station , [+] 100W charging power supply and a wireless charging pad. Ankar

And here’s my ultimate last minute Christmas gift idea and it comes from Anchor. The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station is a monitor stand, docking station, and wireless charger that raises your computer display to the ideal height and provides additional space below to hold a keyboard or laptop.

This docking station has a 100W USB-C upstream port to connect and power your laptop. It also has three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an SD/microSD card slot, a 4K HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. Data ports run at 10Gbps. This gadget has everything you need to convert a laptop into a desktop with space for your external display. Furthermore, it also includes a wireless charging pad on the surface to boost your smartphone’s battery.

This may seem quite expensive but for home workers, the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station is one of the most useful gadgets you can buy to organize your home workplace and expand your laptop’s connectivity possibilities. It’s also ideal for the Mac Mini and has plenty of room to slip one of Apple’s baby Macs underneath.

price: The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station is available from Amazon US for $249.99 and Amazon UK for £189.99.

more info: www.anker.com