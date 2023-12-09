'This is our gift to our daughter': Pava Lapeyre honored at memorial service

Frank and Caroline Lapeyre want to tell you about their daughter.

Not about how she died — details have already come out about her murder in September in Baltimore, and they’re not pretty. They want to talk about how she lived.

Lapeyre, at age 26, had already reached the kind of success that few people achieve in a lifetime. She was named a new “30 Under 30” designer by Forbes in its social impact category, and her star had just reached unimaginable heights when someone took it out of the classroom. Her parents wonder what she could have achieved in the next 40 years. Instead they focus on her extraordinary life: the accolades, the influence, the bonds she shared with so many.

Thinking about Pava with those who loved her has helped Frank and Caroline LaPere survive these past few months. Before a celebration of life service Saturday, he said he planned to spend the rest of his days that way.

Dozens of people attended a memorial service Saturday at LaPerre’s alma mater, Johns Hopkins University. Friends and relatives, University President Ronald J. Daniels, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Governor Wes Moore shared comments, noting his “dazzling” creativity and talent and his continued pursuit of his dreams.

At the event, Daniels said Hopkins will rededicate a facility in LaPerre’s memory – to be called the Pava Marie LaPerre Center for Entrepreneurship. And $2 million will also be diverted from the estate gift to create a new endowment to support student entrepreneurs.

For the LaPere family, Saturday’s service and honor is a step toward cementing Pava’s legacy.

“This is our gift to our daughter,” Frank LaPere said, wiping away tears. The day before the service, he and his wife held court with a small stream of visitors in a dimly lit Baltimore hotel conference room. On the table in front of them, they laid out relics of a past life – Pava’s school pictures, handmade cards, family portraits.

“I knew she was sociable and she made friends,” Caroline said. “But I didn’t realize the depth of relationships. I was always worried that she worked too much. Was she never going to have a social life? When did he ever have fun in his life? Well, she was having fun while she was working.

LaPere, who planned to study medicine when she arrived in Baltimore in 2015, changed course after developing an interest in entrepreneurship. She would start three ventures as an undergraduate – one of them, Ecomap Technologies, became her full-time job after graduating – and helped create a culture of social entrepreneurship at Johns Hopkins.

EcoMap combines Lapeyre’s passions for innovation, social justice and attacking problems at scale. The company, which has won major contracts across the country, draws on the resources, jobs, organizations, people and events available in local “ecosystems,” whether it’s nonprofits in Baltimore, small businesses in Columbus, Ohio. , or entrepreneurship in Birmingham, Alabama. Its objective is to provide equal opportunities in all fields.

“Ecomap is a living dream,” Caroline said. “It stinks that he’s not here. But a lot of the things he started are here. And they are going to move forward. What a waste it would be not to let this happen.”

The Baltimore-based company, which employs about 30 people, has been taken over by co-founder Sherrod Davis, LaPere’s close friend and confidant. He commented on Saturday that his friend had “the strength and patience of a giant with a body 5 feet 2 inches tall.”

In interviews, LaPere gave unfiltered details of the company’s status and beginnings — several at Saturday’s memorial service said his raw candor drew people closer to him. His charisma drove the company. And this made him a larger than life figure, even in death.

“We all wish more for Pava: the tragedy of her loss is as limitless as her potential,” her brother Nicholas said during remarks. “We have all been shown that life is much shorter, and much more winding, than we suppose to know its course. …This is Pava’s gift to us.”

LaPere’s parents said their interactions with EcoMap staff have provided a bright light during dark days. The diverse cast collected by his daughter represents all the best parts of him.

“He just looked at people,” Frank LaPere said. “Probably one of her best abilities was that she could see something in someone that no one else could: potential.”

He also saw potential in his adopted home of Baltimore, which he devoted every spare moment to improving. Over time, Pava became one of the city’s most involved boosters, with a grand vision of creating a hub for startup businesses and technology companies like his and bridging its deep economic divide. She lived in the same building where she worked, commuting by elevator.

“She loved Baltimore,” Frank said. “And, unfortunately, some of those inequities led to his death. Their goal was to help eliminate the many inequalities that existed.

Lapeyres said he plans to spend more time in Baltimore in the coming weeks. The man suspected of killing their daughter — who is also accused of attacking a man and woman in West Baltimore less than a week earlier — pleaded guilty in October to charges including first-degree murder, rape and arson. Was ordained. Hearings are scheduled for January and March.

Lapérez said he is prepared to attend the upcoming judicial proceedings – whatever that entails. But that’s all they will say about it. There’s a lot more they want to talk about.

