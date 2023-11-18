This is one of the worst stock market mistakes you can make right now

The stock market has been going through ups and downs for the last few months. After falling more than 10% between July and the end of October S&P 500 That loss has been almost completely compensated in the last two weeks.

These stomach-churning fluctuations can be difficult for investors, especially if you’re trying to decide whether to invest now or wait.

While there’s no one right way to invest, there is one mistake you’ll want to avoid in times like these: waiting to see what happens.

Why can waiting too long to invest be risky?

In principle, it may be wise to stop investing for now. No one can say for sure where stock prices are headed, and there is a possibility that they could fall as quickly as they have risen. If this happens, investing now may seem like a bad move. But there is also a possibility that the market may continue its upward trend.

So what is the right thing to do? Keep investing, but maintain a long-term view.

In the short term, the market will always be volatile to a certain extent. If you are waiting for the right time to buy, you will have to wait forever. However, over many years, the market has been incredibly consistent. If you keep investing regularly no matter what stock prices are doing, you can still make a lot of money over time.

For example, let’s say you decided to invest in an S&P 500 index fund in February 2009 – just weeks before the market bottomed during the Great Recession.

At the time, this may have seemed like one of the worst possible moments to invest, and the value of your investment would have been lost almost immediately. However, as of January 2010, you would still have earned returns of over 35%.

On the other hand, let’s say you had waited until September to invest. By that time, the market was already in recovery mode, although still facing some hiccups here and there. Although this may have seemed a safer strategy at the time, by January 2010, you would have only earned returns around 12%.

Over the long term, good investments are likely to yield positive returns – even if they are extremely volatile in the near term. Rather than waiting for the right time to buy, it is often better to continue investing and remain focused on the future.

an important warning

Investing consistently through all market ups and downs is the key to building long-term wealth. However, investing in the right place is equally important.

Many stocks can thrive when the market is performing well, but only the strongest companies will be able to overcome tough times. These are the stocks you want in your portfolio to ensure that your investments last for the long term.

The strongest stocks come from companies with solid underlying business fundamentals, such as healthy financial positions, a capable leadership team, and competitive advantages in the industry. These companies may still suffer setbacks during periods of volatility, but they are far more likely to recover and see long-term growth.

The more stocks you have in your portfolio, the better your chances of earning positive returns over time. And by investing consistently despite short-term volatility, you can be sure that you are doing everything possible to maximize your earnings in the stock market.

Source: www.fool.com