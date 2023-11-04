Image Source: Getty Images

As I look forward to the New Year, I’m already planning how I can increase the amount of passive income I make.

Making extra money outside of my main source of income gives me some extra security when it comes to my finances. And although it may not seem feasible, it certainly is.

With very small amounts, investors can build a healthy sized pot over time. Here is the plan and methods I am using as we move into 2024 and beyond.

where to start

In my opinion, the best place to start is the stock market. Granted, with the UK base interest rate at 5.25%, some savings accounts currently offer a decent yield. However, one thing they fail to offer is growth opportunities.

Take FTSE 100 For example. Since its inception, it has delivered an average return of around 7%. Furthermore, the average dividend yield among its components is a solid 4%.

This year it is estimated that Footsie will pay out just under £80 billion to investors through dividends. And currently, there are 13 stocks that yield more than the current UK inflation rate of 6.7%.

choosing the best

I also plan to choose the right stocks. And there are a few criteria I look for when doing so.

First, I plan to target stocks that I think can deliver steady growth.

Additionally, I am also looking for companies that have a strong track record of repaying investors. While past dividend payments are no indication of future returns, the payment history gives me confidence that the business is likely to pay me in the future.

additional methods

The final step I plan to take is to reinvest my dividends. This way, I can benefit even more from the power of compounding.

Additionally, I will also diversify my investments between companies and sectors to minimize risk. By doing this, I reduce the likelihood of large fluctuations in certain industries.

what will i buy

So, keeping the above in mind, what types of stocks do I plan to buy?

One that I am watching closely is legal and general (LSE:LGN). With its share price at 222p, it is down almost 4% in the last 12 months. There has been a decline of more than 10% in 2023.

My main attraction towards Legal & General is its production. At 8.8%, it is one of the highest on Footsie. Additionally, the business is nearing completion of the cumulative dividend initiative. And as part of this, it plans to return more than £5.5bn to shareholders through dividends over the next year.

Its dividend has grown steadily over the past decade. Moreover, its payout last year was covered twice by earnings.

In addition to the passive income opportunity, I think the stock offers ample opportunity for growth. Its iconic brand is a strong competitive advantage. With a price-to-earnings ratio in the single digits, it looks cheap too.

Its assets under management have been impacted by the macro environment. And as people tighten their belts, this may continue in the coming months. Its long standing CEO leaving the post could also be a cause for concern.

However, I see potential for long-term growth. In 2024, I will target stocks like legal and general.

Charlie Keough holds positions at Legal & General Group PLC. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

