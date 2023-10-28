This is my golden rule when investing in penny stocks and the 1 risky option I love now

Image Source: Getty Images

I’m always looking for high quality growth and dividend stocks to grow my wealth. My fishing pond is mainly the main one FTSE Index, where larger and more established companies reside. However, other than that, I like to hold out the odd penny stock for the riskier side of my portfolio.

However, I do have one rule of thumb for investing in these market-cap miners, which I’ll get to soon.

Why are they risky?

First, it’s important to understand what people mean when they talk about penny stocks, as well as the positive and negative aspects of investing in them.

Penny stocks, sometimes called penny shares, trade with a share price of less than £1. And these smaller companies also have a market capitalization of less than £100m.

Due to their small size, many are unprofitable and some are even pre-revenue (they don’t have anything to sell yet). Without more money to invest in R&D and new products, most people never leave penny stock territory. Therefore they generally present a higher level of risk.

Unfortunately, due to the low flow of shares, they are also prone to pump-and-dump schemes. This is when someone buys a large amount of a stock and hypes it up, before selling it for a profit after other investors pile in and drive up the price.

this year, rc365 Displayed all the hallmarks of this campaign cycle. The stock chart says it all.

my rules for investing

Given the risks, my golden rule is very simple. I never invest more than 0.5% of my portfolio’s value in a penny stock, no matter how much I like it.

So if I had a £100k portfolio, I would only put a maximum of £500 into a penny share. And I never have more than a handful in my portfolio at any given time.

example of a big winner

Having said all that, they may also offer a higher potential reward.

AshteadFor example, 20 years ago it was a penny stock. Now, it’s £20bn FTSE 100 firm and the second largest equipment rental specialist in North America.

Obviously, Ashtead is a very rare case. But it shows what is possible.

So, which penny stock do I like right now?

risky choice

At 39p per share, I am confident in its long-term potential SRT Marine Systems (LSE:SRT). It’s a £76m market cap firm that sells technology to help ships and waterways authorities understand what’s going on.

Now, the risk here has increased as the firm had recently reiterated that results will be weighed heavily on the second half of FY2024. This scared investors and they sold the stock. If H2 comes to light it may decline further.

Yet I think it presents an opportunity. The company is a global leader in marine surveillance, a growth area due to the global adoption of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS). Like air traffic control, it is a tracking system that broadcasts a ship’s position, identity, course and speed.

Meanwhile, shares look cheap at a Forward P/E ratio of just 10. This could prove to be a very attractive entry point, and I am considering adding it to my holdings.

Ben McPoland holds positions in Ashtead Group PLC and SRT Marine Systems PLC. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

