‘This is my first trip’: Stephen Fry uses walking stick after breaking his leg, pelvis and ‘a bunch of ribs’

Stephen Fry broke his leg, pelvis and several ribs after falling off the stage at an AI conference in September, the author and TV presenter has revealed.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor, writer and storyteller, 66, was speaking at the final day of the CogX Festival technology conference on September 14 – where tickets cost up to £495 – when he stumbled as he was leaving. stage.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Fry fell to the ground two meters below the stage and suffered injuries to his ribs and leg. After this he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

visible on Chris Evans breakfast show On Thursday (November 2), Fry revealed that he is currently using a cane due to his injuries.

“I’m walking with a cane at the moment because six weeks ago, to the day, I gave a lecture at the O2 Arena in Greenwich as part of CogX, which is a sort of festival of ideas, you could say. ,” Fry told his host.

“And I was giving a lecture on AI, a topic that has held my interest since the seventies. And finally I bowed and left the stage.

“I don’t know why, I came from the left and went to the right! What I didn’t know was a six-foot fall onto concrete when I was fiddling with the black curtain.

Fry said his leg was broken in two places, his pelvis broken “in multiple places” and “a bunch of ribs” broken.

“So, this is really my first kind of outing in the world,” he said.

Stephen Fry fell approximately six feet from a stage while presenting a speech about AI (PA).

The usually prolific tweeter was also quiet on social media after his accident.

Organizers of AI and tech festival CogX said they were “deeply concerned” when they learned of Fry’s fall.

“We are thinking of him and wishing him a speedy recovery. We have begun our investigation and until then we are not able to share any further details,” a spokesperson said.

Fry was also photographed arriving at the Zoe Ball Friends Round Friday The breakfast show on Friday (November 3), wearing navy trousers, a black jumper, a smart winter coat and black trainers.

as well as her many roles in films and TV series over the years, including her Golden Globe-nominated performance in the 1997 Oscar Wilde biopic, wildFry served as host on the popular BBC quiz show, QI, From 2003 to 2015, when she was replaced by Sandi Toksvig.

This Sunday (November 5) he will appear as one of the first guests Monty Python Star John Cleese’s new GB news show, Dinosaur Hour.

The comedy actor will present the episode from 12th-century Hedingham Castle in Essex, where he will interview Fry, media personality Caitlyn Jenner, renowned journalist Sir Trevor Macdonald and ex Chris Tarrant. who wants to be a Millionaire? Host at 9 pm.

Speaking about how he came to appear on a show on GB News, Cleese told The Sunday Times,[GB] The news came to me with the best offer I have ever received from a TV company. Usually, you have executives who think they know more about comedy than you do, telling you what they find funny.

“It’s like an accountant telling a novelist how to write the plot. But he said, ‘Make 10 programs and you can do what you want,’ which is remarkable.

“I know a lot of people are interested in GB News and to be honest I don’t agree with the opinions of some of its presenters. But I have carte blanche to say what I want and be as silly or serious as I want. We can also make another series.

Source