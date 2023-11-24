'this is insane.' Swedish employees are getting under Elon Musk's skin

London CNN –

It’s taken almost a month, but workers striking against Tesla in Sweden have finally received a response from the company’s famously anti-union boss. “This is madness,” CEO Elon Musk Said On Thursday at X, he owns the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk was reacting to the news that Swedish postal workers were refusing to hand out Tesla license plates, joining a wave of actions in sympathy with mechanics who stopped servicing Tesla cars late last month.

About 130 mechanics started their strike In October his employer, Tesla’s subsidiary in Sweden, announced it would not recognize his labor union, according to CNN affiliate Expressen.

As Expressen reports, industrial action soon spread to dockworkers, who began stopping deliveries of Tesla cars at the country’s ports, to electricians, who stopped performing maintenance work for the carmaker, and to other workers across Sweden. .

Sweden’s IF Metal union, which called the original strike, said on its website, “This is about good wages, good pensions and good insurance for all our members who work at Tesla.”

“We have been in talks with Tesla for a long time. They have refused to sign a collective (bargaining) agreement and have violated basic principles in the Swedish labor market.

The country’s workforce is heavily unionized, with nearly nine out of 10 workers covered by collective agreements.

But forming a union at Tesla has proven difficult. At least three attempts by its American workers to organize have failed, primarily as a result of the company’s aggressive tactics and weak protections for workers in the United States.

The National Labor Relations Board, a US federal agency, has repeatedly called out Tesla and Musk for illegal or inappropriate anti-union activities, such as interrogating employees, and disciplining or otherwise discriminating against workers because they belong to unions. support.

This year the carmaker fired more than 30 supporters of a nascent union from its facility in Buffalo, New York, just days after announcing the organizing effort.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has also been vocal in his opposition to unions and drew the ire of the labor relations agency when it directed him to delete a 2018 tweet that indicated that if Tesla employees form a union they would lose their Will lose stock options.

Still, the Swedish workers’ strike could embolden Tesla’s workforce in Germany, where it has a large plant making electric vehicles and battery cells.

According to Reuters, German unions have pressured the company to implement a collective bargaining agreement for its 11,000 workers at the factory near Berlin.

IG Metall, a powerful German union, says Tesla pays its workers lower than other carmakers in Germany and gets rid of workers who are often sick. More than 1,000 factory workers joined the union during a day-long protest last month.

Earlier this year, Tesla filed an application to double the production capacity of the plant, located about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the German capital, to 1 million EVs.

If there is expansion then the factory will be It overtook Volkswagen’s massive plant in the German city of Wolfsburg, and snatched the crown of Europe’s largest car factory.

Source: edition.cnn.com