This is how many Bitcoin institutions are trading on CME

While Binance remains the largest venue in the world for Bitcoin futures trading, a more regulated market is now following behind it.

CME Bitcoin Futures has now become the world’s second-largest Bitcoin futures exchange in terms of open interest, indicating growing intrigue from institutions seeking Bitcoin exposure.

CME returns to Bitcoin

According to data from Coinglass, there are now more than 103,000 BTC futures open interest (OI) live on CME, worth $3.54 billion. This is more than 20% of the total Bitcoin futures OI tracked by the site, which is valued at $15.59 billion.

Binance, CME’s single largest competitor, holds a similar 112.63K BTC ($3.87 billion) in futures OI, while Bybit holds the third-largest market in futures OI with 74.31K BTC ($2.55 billion).

Open interest tells us how many Bitcoin futures contracts are outstanding in the market that have not been settled. Futures contracts are cash-settled agreements to buy or sell BTC from another party at a certain date, they work like bets on the future price of Bitcoin but do not necessarily involve trading in actual BTC.

Futures trading is often done with perpetual futures contracts, which do not settle until a trader voluntarily closes the position, or expires due to the trader’s balance becoming negative due to regular payments on the wrong position. It happens.

A few weeks ago, CME was the fourth-largest exchange for futures OI, but it climbed up the ranks as Bitcoin’s price surged to $35,000 in October.

This event led to widespread short liquidation washouts on other exchanges (e.g. Binance), which cleared the perpetual futures OI market of 35,000 BTC on October 23. However, CME’s PURP futures actually increased by 4,380 BTC during the event.

According to data From K33 Research, CME also claims 80% market share in terms of standard expiration futures contracts.

CME includes standard-sized contracts of 5 BTC, as well as micro contracts of 0.1 BTC.

tradefi is back

Many analysts see the CME resurgence in Bitcoin futures as an indicator of a return of institutional interest in BTC.

On October 25, Reflexivity Research co-founder Will Clemente said in response to the bullishness, “TradeFi is trading Bitcoin again.” A few days later, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balkunas noted that BITO – the largest Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States – absorbed $1.7 billion last week, while the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) absorbed another $800 million.

The analyst wrote, “That’s $2.5 billion (top 1% among ETFs) for exposure to the two less desirable avenues (vs. spot) = while we think the spot ETF is unlikely to set a record on day one, clearly There’s an audience there.”

