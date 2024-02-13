‘This is going to be historic’: US flight attendants strike at major airports

Flight attendants are protesting at more than 30 major airports across the US on Tuesday as part of the Worldwide Flight Attendants Day of Action.

Picket line events have been planned in New York City, Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington DC, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and many other major cities. Nearly 100,000 flight attendants belong to three different labor unions expected To participate.

The protest comes as more than two-thirds of flight attendants in the US at United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Air Wisconsin, American Airlines, Omni and Frontier are currently in new union contract negotiations.

“The legacy sexism that traditionally devalues ​​our jobs must be dismantled and replaced with the real value of our work,” the group said in a statement for the event. “We should be compensated for our time on the job. We need retirement security. We need flexibility and control in our lives.”

More than 26,000 American Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), voted to authorize a strike in August 2023 with 99.47%. At Air Wisconsin, an American Eagle carrier, flight attendants voted 99% in favor of strike authorization and at Southwest Airlines, more than 98% of flight attendants voted in favor of strike authorization last month.

“It’s not sustainable at the wages we have. “We can’t live on these salaries,” said Doris Millard, a 44-year-old flight attendant at Air Wisconsin. She said her pay has changed little since she started working for the airline in 1980. “I feel like I’m being forced into this. Give up your career and find something else or basically continue to live in poverty.”

Flight attendants at United Airlines, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), filed for federal arbitration in December 2023 and staged several sit-ins amid lengthy delays in their fight for a new union contract.

“The federal mediator requested by AFA has scheduled our first negotiation session for March 19. We look forward to working with AFA to mitigate the issues so that we can achieve an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants.” We can continue to work in that direction.” a United Airlines spokesperson said in an email.

Alaska Airlines flight attendants will announce the results of their strike authorization vote on Tuesday.

Melissa Osborn has worked as a flight attendant for 23 years and has worked for Alaska Airlines for the last seven years.

He said union contracts have experienced cuts in wages and benefits since the 9/11 tragedy and the recession experienced by the airlines industry. But he said working conditions have worsened rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, as workers grappled with exposure to the virus, a surge in unruly passengers and, most recently, problems with Boeing planes. Fell.

“Even today when I put on my uniform and go to work, we all experience layers of anxiety,” Osborne said. “I feel like that level of stress is not being recognized by the company, they’re not recognizing our value and what we do every day.”

He rejected Alaska Airlines’ claims that the union’s economic proposals were not viable. He said Alaska Airlines and others have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with record profits and that Alaska Airlines has given pilots pay increases outside of contract negotiations and recently reached an agreement to acquire Hawaiian Airlines.

Osborne said the picketing was being organized by different unions and flight attendants from airlines because they were all facing similar issues and fighting for the same industry reforms. She said the idea to organize protests at various airlines and unions came from Iceland, where she had participated in a nationwide strike of women in various jobs and industries in October 2023.

“We look at all of us, all fighting for contracts, all having to overcome the same types of hurdles in our negotiations, dealing with the same company reactions,” Osborne said. “This is going to be historic. It’s very powerful to let companies know that we see what you’re doing and we’ll stand in solidarity. I’ve been in the industry for 23 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.

