This is Gavin Newsom's Democratic Party

One of the most memorable moments of the highly anticipated debate between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) was Newsom’s line that the two men are on one thing – on almost every possible issue. Disagree. Topic – The common refrain is, “None of us will be our party’s candidate in 2024.”

While Newsom is almost certainly right on this, even without being the Democratic nominee for president, he outlined his party’s agenda in such a way that Democrats would be wise to follow it, regardless. No matter who the party’s candidate is.

In fact, Newsom not only held his own against a Republican opponent and a conservative moderator — Sean Hannity — but also delivered an aggressive, impassioned defense of Biden’s record, and his own on hot-button issues like abortion, immigration, and foreign policy. Ideas promoted. , should serve as the basis for the Democrats’ campaign.

Moreover, while DeSantis often seemed whiny or defensive, Newsom seemed authentic and intelligent on the issues, in a way Biden himself has struggled with when talking to voters.

To that end, it was impossible to watch the debate and not notice the sharp contrast in Newsom’s well-articulated, energetic style with the style of President Biden, who just turned 81 and will turn 86 at the end of his second term. .

On the economy, a serious weakness for Joe Biden and the Democrats, Newsom offered a credible defense of the president’s economic policies and did so in a convincing way that Biden has been unable to do, as evidenced by a disappointing 38 percent approval rating on the economy. Let’s go. RealClearPolitics.

Additionally, Newsom agreed with DeSantis when defending Biden’s border policy that the border is an issue, even pointing out that it is actually Republicans in the House who are in favor of hiring more border agents. Blocking the President’s request for funding.

And on foreign policy, Newsom left no stone unturned in condemning Hamas and supporting Israel, at a time when progressives in his party are demanding that Biden abandon Israel and call for a ceasefire.

On abortion, which has been one of the most pressing political issues since Dobbs’ decision in 2022, Newsom pressured DeSantis to sign a six-week abortion ban in Florida. Abortion has been a winning issue for Democrats since Dobbs, and although it may feature less prominently in the presidential election, Democrats will benefit from portraying the GOP as extremists on the issue.

Overall, Newsom’s ability to defend the Democrats’ heavy-spending economic policy, criticize the GOP position on abortion, and advocate a liberal approach on the border and foreign policy reflects the current strategy of the Democrats’ increasingly far-left position. is a more politically advantageous strategy than And making 2024 a referendum on Donald Trump.

Of course, the debate also exposed the weaknesses of Newsom and other Democrats. DeSantis frequently raised unpopular lockdown policies and the erosion of public safety in Democratic-controlled cities during COVID-19.

He said, even when the facts were in DeSantis’ favor, or when the arguments DeSantis made, such as criticizing Newsom’s handling of COVID-19, were legitimate, the way He often failed to present anything new or compelling as DeSantis presented him, and Newsom was able to throw the ball back in DeSantis’ court, accusing him of attempting to “out-wit Trump.”

To put it another way, in what should have been a home game for DeSantis, and his campaign needed a spark, it was Newsom who walked away by making a stronger case for his version of the Democratic platform, and in a much more obvious way. From.

This does not mean that Newsom will replace Biden as the party’s nominee in 2024, but rather that the way Newsom defends and promotes the party’s agenda will, as he sees it, make a more convincing case for voters. The argument is, and they will probably be more, that they are reactive to the case they are currently making.

In the same vein, given that both DeSantis and Newsom are incredibly unlikely to be their party’s nominee, and Newsom had the advantage of not actually being a candidate, it remains to be seen whether Joe Biden will run against his chances. The opponent, Donald Trump, will be able to defend his record in the same way Newsom did against DeSantis, who is more aggressive than in previous debates, but not Trump.

However, the debate showed that if Biden were to repeat his spirited defense of Newsom and pursue moderate policies, he might be able to overcome pre-election polling that shows him losing to the former president.

Ultimately, it appears destined to be a rematch of the 2020 election between Biden and Trump — which much of the country does not want — with Thursday’s debate best remembered as the first debate of the 2028 presidential campaign. Could, and in that light, Gavin Newsom can do so. It will certainly be considered that he has presented the best case for his party. Democrats would be wise to listen.

Douglas E. Schoen is a political consultant who served as an advisor to President Clinton and Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign. His new book is “The End of Democracy?” Russia and China are rising and America is retreating.”

Source: thehill.com