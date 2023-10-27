‘This is exactly what we did during the housing boom in 2006’: An economist on what we’re doing wrong about the affordable housing crisis

With 30-year mortgage rates hovering at 23-year highs, mortgage lenders, banks and home buyers are increasingly focused on trying to reduce the cost of home ownership.

This has led to the growing popularity of adjustable-rate mortgages, affordable mortgages, and affordability boosters like down payments as little as 1%. But one economist thinks these solutions are solving the wrong problem.

,[T]”This is a symptom of a lack of affordability versus a high supply,” Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American, told MarketWatch on the sidelines of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s annual conference in Philadelphia earlier this month.

“People are looking for ways, perhaps safe or unsafe, sustainable or perhaps not, to have a lower monthly payment versus a higher home price,” he said.

“And that’s exactly what we did in the housing boom in 2006,” Fleming said, “with 2/28 and 3/27 and all that financial innovation. “We were keeping payments down due to ever-increasing loan balances and rising home prices.”

2/28 and 3/27 refer to adjustable-rate mortgages. With a 2/28 loan, the buyer has a fixed rate for the first two years, after which the mortgage rate is tied to the prevailing rate and adjusted every year or so. The 3/27 ARM is similar, but the initial fixed term is three years instead of two.

Today, home-lending standards have become much stricter, the industry says, with more focus on whether the borrower has the ability to repay his loan.

Yet with 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates at 8% and home buying demand down, lenders are still trying to offer more creative ways to help buyers. “The combination of rising prices and … rising mortgage rates has pushed affordability to its lowest since July 1985,” Andy Florence, CEO of real-estate marketplace provider CoStar Group, said in a call with analysts after the company’s earnings announcement. Has reached the level.” This week.

Some real-estate agents advertise assumable mortgages, which allow buyers to take over the seller’s mortgage and its rate, which is much lower than the current average rates for many existing homes. Some home loans, backed by US government agencies such as the Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and the US Department of Agriculture, allow the homeowner to transfer their mortgage – and the lower rate that comes with it – to the next owner, at least in theory. This will reduce the buyer’s monthly payment.

Other lenders are offering buyers mortgages that allow them to put as little as 1% down on a home. Freddie Mac recently announced a program to help housing counselors and lenders find down-payment grants and assistance for their customers. Low down payments allow home buyers to get into a home without spending more than thousands of dollars.

And other creative ways to streamline the math for buyers are emerging, too: A listing agent in Chicago recently advertised “seller financing,” where the homeowner pays part of the buyer’s mortgage for a fixed, short-term period. Offers to do. The owner will pay only a fraction of the total payment on a monthly basis.

But these solutions that address buyer affordability don’t get to the core of the issue, Fleming said.

He stressed that instead of focusing on increasing demand, the US should focus on building more homes with a focus on zoning reform and density.

“The challenge is, it’s hard – we all know we need more housing, we all know it’s a supply problem,” he said, “but the challenge is that fixing it from a federal level standpoint is very difficult.” It is difficult.” Neighborhoods are zoned based on land use, as well as how many units can be built on the same plot of land. Zoning regulations in many areas have historically limited builders from building more dense housing such as apartments or townhomes.

“So at the local government level, we have to find ways to make it easier to build more housing, and that doesn’t mean building more single-family homes,” Fleming said. “It means creating more density.”

Mortgage rates are at the highest level since 2000, with the 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaging 7.9% as of October 20. “Global investors are concerned about the prospect of longer-term higher rates and rising fiscal deficits,” Joel said. Kahn, vice president and deputy chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

