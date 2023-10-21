This is Bitcoin's next price target as a correction is denied

Bitcoin (BTC) has again attracted the market’s attention amid the ongoing short-term rally, aiming to surpass the $30,000 level. In this resurgence, some analysts predict that Bitcoin is poised for further gains, potentially reaching a new all-time high.

Notably, leading crypto trading analyst tradingshotin a post on trading view Dated October 20, it highlighted that Bitcoin’s current strong technical indicators and historical patterns suggest a continued upward trajectory, with a correction only expected once specific criteria are met.

Specifically, the analyst indicated that Bitcoin is eyeing the $35,000 mark, with the asset rejecting recent skepticism after fake news regarding a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: TradingView

According to tradingshotBitcoin is reaching its highest level since last Monday, with its 1-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving above the 70.00 mark, into overbought territory. However, this overbought situation may not be a cause for concern for those expecting a technical correction.

He pointed out that Bitcoin exhibits an attractive one-year pattern like ‘channel up’. This pattern suggests that the current uptrend is the next phase of a technical bullish trajectory that could take Bitcoin to new highs.

Bitcoin’s double moving average support

Supporting this bullish thesis are the 1-day moving average (MA) indicators. The 1-day MA50 has supported this bullish trend along with the 1-day MA100, strengthening confidence in Bitcoin’s bullishness. This double MA support mirrors the pattern seen in the previous bullish phase.

He said that the next important buying opportunity will materialize when Bitcoin corrects to 1-day MA100.

“As a result, we no longer expect a correction despite overbought RSI, but will instead wait for at least 3 lower highs and a 1D MA100 correction to take profits. This will be the buy with which we will aim for a symmetric high at 35500 on the 1.5 Fib extension,” he said.

It is noteworthy that Bitcoin is again attempting to reclaim the $30,000 mark after the rejected news regarding the approval of Spot Bitcoin ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

While some analysts suggest the first spot Bitcoin ETF approval is likely by the end of the year, the SEC has not committed to any specific timeline. A recent court decision deemed the SEC’s refusal to grant Grayscale a Bitcoin ETF lacked merit. Although not guaranteed, the SEC’s decision not to appeal this case increases the chances of spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the near future.

bitcoin price analysis

At press time, Bitcoin was valued at $29,803, representing a daily gain of approximately 1%. On the weekly chart, Bitcoin has increased by more than 10%.

Bitcoin seven day price chart. Source: Finbold

From a technical analysis perspective, Bitcoin is mainly influenced by bullish sentiment. one day indicator from trading view Suggest a ‘Strong Buy’ at 16, while the moving averages indicate a ‘Strong Buy’ at 14. Conversely, oscillators are neutral at 8.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis. Source: TradingView

As Bitcoin continues to maintain its short-term gains, it is notable that the first cryptocurrency remains within the familiar range of $25,000 to $30,000.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice.Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com