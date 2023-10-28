This is all you need to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oklahoma City

Russell Falcon and Alix Martichoux

(Nexstar) – What does it mean to be “middle class” now? The definition can be confusing – and it depends on where you live and how many people you have in your household.

In a study published in 2022, the Pew Research Center defined “middle-income” adults as “adults in 2021 whose annual household income was two-thirds to double the national median income in 2020, regardless of household size. After income is adjusted for.” ,

Pew reported that, nationwide, based on 2020 dollars, a moderate income equals an annual household income of $52,000 to $156,000 for a family of three. These figures have not been adjusted for inflation since then.

Adjusted for inflation, using this CPI inflation calculator, the annual household income to be classified as middle class would start at around $60,000. And Pew reports that the middle class has declined significantly over time, but it remained “stable” in 2021.

But what does it mean to be middle class in Oklahoma City?

Incomes here are lower than the national average, but the cost of living is also lower.

Based on the latest available household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a family here would be considered “middle class” if it earned anywhere between $39,984 and $119,358.

This is a huge range, but what defines “home” also varies considerably. This could be a single person, or a couple with three children, or anything in between.

To see what a person would have to make to be considered “middle class” in the Oklahoma City metro, we can use a Pew Research calculator from 2020. The calculator shows that if you’re earning between $25,500 and $76,000, you’re in the middle class.

But take these numbers with a grain of salt. Inflation has raised the cost of living significantly since 2020, so your dollar probably isn’t going that far these days.

The US Census Bureau says the median US household income in 2022 was $74,580. And while a 2022 Gallup poll indicated that 52% of American adults consider themselves middle class – 38% identified themselves as “middle class”, while 14% identified as “upper-middle class” – Gallup also reported that since the Great Recession, Americans are more likely to identify as “working” or “lower” class.

According to Gallup, 35% of those surveyed said they considered themselves “working class”, while 11% called themselves “lower class”. The survey acknowledges that some people may consider “working class” and “middle class” to mean the same thing, as these definitions are flexible.

Want to know where you fall? Pew Research Center Are you in the middle class? The calculator can give you an estimate using 2020 data. And if you’re wondering how much your money will stretch by relocating, Forbes’ cost-of-living calculator can help you figure out how much you’ll need to maintain your standard of living in a new area. Needed.

