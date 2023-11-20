This is a ‘no’. The ‘1 predictor of future success’ on your LinkedIn and resume, says ex-Google recruiter

When you sit down to write your resume and LinkedIn profile, you’ll want to list your professional accomplishments – and be sure to use statistics to do so. For example, if you work in marketing and create 30 decks per month for C-suite executives, say so. If you work in advertising and your ads increased client revenue by 40%, include that too.

Another work achievement worth mentioning that many people forget about is promotion. “Promotion history is the thing I look for in resumes and on LinkedIn, I think people don’t highlight it enough,” says Nolan Church, a former recruiter at companies like Google and DoorDash and currently CEO of talent marketplace Continuum. “

Here’s why he thinks it’s important to include your promotions and how he recommends adding them.

Church says it’s very common for people not to include their own advancement in the job. “I’ve never seen people put promotion history on LinkedIn.”

But especially as it concerns people who have been at a company for a long time, there is reason for doubt. The church says there are many people who have lived in the same place “for five to 10 years with one title.” “And my assumption is, ‘Oh, he must not have been getting promotions this whole time.’”

Forgetting to add that important detail can make it seem like your career has stagnated, and you haven’t done anything to stand out and get recognized with a bigger, better title.

He says promotion is the “No. 1 predictor of future success.”

When it comes to including a promotion on your LinkedIn and resume, it’s the first thing potential employers look at.

“Underneath the title of each relevant role,” Church says, “in the first bullet below it detailing what you do, say, ‘Promoted three times in the last five years.’” Or say, ” Promoted from senior manager to director,” he says. Below each headline that follows a promotion or series of promotions should be a bullet calling out those people.

“Promotions to me indicate that this company believes that you’re solving problems for them, that they want to invest in you and that they want to retain you,” Church says, after which I refer you to them. Want to steal.

Don’t miss: Do you want to become smarter and more successful in your money, work and life? Sign up for our new newsletter,

get cnbc free Warren Buffett Guide to InvestingWhich delivers the billionaire’s #1 best advice, do’s and don’ts and three key investing principles in one clear and simple guidebook for regular investors.

check out:

Don’t just press ‘connect’ when adding people on LinkedIn: ‘It just shows you were able to press a button,’ expert says

Former Google recruiter says don’t use LinkedIn’s ‘Open to Work’ sign: It sounds ‘like desperation’

Former Google recruiter’s No. 1 resume red flag: ‘There’s no chance you’ll advance’

Source: www.cnbc.com