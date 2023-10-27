This initiative aims to solve the housing crisis

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad [right] With Acting Housing Minister, Philimani Vosarogo [2nd from right]

To tackle the critical issue of affordable housing and informal settlements, Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad yesterday unveiled an ambitious plan for public-private partnerships, which aims to provide affordable and climate-resilient housing solutions.

Prasad says access to affordable housing has become a significant challenge for low- and middle-income families.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that banks have supported the idea and are willing to finance all categories of households with income ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

He said the government aims to increase the supply of affordable and climate-resilient housing with the aim of eliminating illegal settlements or informal settlements over the next 10 years.

“Six sites had already been earmarked for Davuilevu, Napani, Wainibuku, Raiwaka in the Central Division to develop the first pilot project and one site at Lautoka Tawakubu and Tavua with a total area of ​​266 acres, Which is expected to supply around 3000 housing units. Which will be climate resilient.”

Acting Housing Minister, Philimani Vosarogo says this provides a great opportunity for those who have been dreaming of owning a property for a very long time.

“We are urging Fijians to look at these housing projects with positivity because this is definitely going to be something that will not only boost the yield of our economy and how contractors and subcontractors will be involved but much more than that will be.”

The request for tender for public-private partnership for the affordable housing project was launched yesterday.

