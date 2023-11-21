This huge tax mistake could cost you $70,000 in retirement income

Scissors cutting tax word – concept of tax cut getty

Right now—today—we’re seeing a great buying window on closed-end funds (CEFs) yielding 8%+. Interest rates have hit an all-time high (and let’s be honest, they’re likely to go lower from here—it’s just a question of when).

This will increase the appeal of CEFs, thanks to their larger income streams.

so now there is one Great Now is the time to take a look at these (often) overlooked income creators. So today, we’re going to do just that. We’ll start by debunking the CEF myth called “return of capital,” or ROC, which has caused many investors to miss out on the sustainable high income streams these funds provide.

Let me explain what they are missing. On average, the S&P 500 yields about 1.5% and total returns are about 8.5% per year. This means that a million dollars in the S&P 500 would make a profit of about $85,000 on an annual basis, but only $15,000 of that would come as dividends.

If we can capture that $70,000 of capital gains and somehow turn it into a monthly income stream, we can still have a diversified portfolio in the best long-term asset class in the world (US stocks), while We can get more profit. cash.

Of course, you can do this yourself by selling the stock at the right time and converting that profit into cash. But this is difficult to do in reality: the market is volatile!

That’s why closed-end funds (CEFs) were invented.

Simply put, there are over 500 CEFs on the market today designed to maximize income, regardless of the asset class in which they invest. That’s why dozens of CEFs have yields above 8%. Some of the highest payers even more than that. my portfolio CEF Insider For example, the advisor claims options paying north of 10%.

But CEF yields are a topic for another day. Let’s go back to ROC and why, for many, it hides all the great things about CEFs, including diversification opportunities, high income, and access to high-quality assets.

It all stems from a foolish misunderstanding.

Three often misunderstood letters

ROC is a legal accounting term that sounds confusing, as if the fund is simply giving investors’ capital back to them. In the context of a fund where you are investing, let’s say, a million dollars and receiving an income of $7,000 per month, ROC sounds like a negative.

Before we go any further, let me point out that CEFs are far from a flash in the pan, and are reputable, time-tested investments: the oldest CEFs are over 100 years old and are the oldest mutual funds still in existence, Which is older than MFS. Massachusetts Investors Trust (MITTX), Which was established in 1924. (The oldest CEF, the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)Was already one of the largest funds in the US when it was called Adams Express, hence the ticker is ADX).

Still, these three characters are hanging on to this small, established corner of the mutual-fund world. which is too bad because ROC is actually Good Most of the time for investors. But most people don’t bother to read this, even though it’s actually quite simple.

good vs bad ROC

A “good” ROC looks like this:

A CEF makes a profit of $1 per investor, in the form of capital gains, in a year (ie, it invests in stocks, the stock goes up, it sells the stock). The CEF reinvests those profits. The following year, the fund pays a dividend of $1.00 financed from the previous year’s profits.

How much tax will be charged on this dividend? Most dividends are taxed at 15% or 20%, and capital gains may be taxed at up to 37%. So which one is it?

CEF reduced tax structure CEF Insider

Well, you might be surprised to hear that it is considered ROC and is not taxed at all. This is called spillover income and is one of the accounting tools that wealthy investors use to reduce their tax impact.

This confusion, like many things in life, traces back to the IRS. Consider this scenario:

A CEF makes $1 of capital-gain profit and immediately passes it on to investors. Investors are liable to short-term capital gains tax (37% for the highest income earners).

it is No Return of capital—this is the distribution of capital gains,

CEF high tax structure CEF Insider

The key point here is that this discrepancy has made “return of capital” a bad phrase for years, whereas it is actually a Good thing.

how to get benefits

Each CEF reports its ROC every year, which is helpful for knowing how the fund will affect your tax bill. It’s also good to know that most CEFs take advantage of these accounting rules to maximize tax benefits for investors.

But Real The way to benefit from this information is to ignore ROC altogether! The best funds with the most reliable dividends will combine different types of returns, such as capital gains, dividends, net investment income from loans, rent from real estate, and convert them into dividends for us.

So, when choosing a CEF, we are left with the questions you would ask when considering any investment: Is the fund undervalued – In CEFs, we use a discount to the net asset value (NAV, or value of the holdings). do its portfolio)—to evaluate it; What are its sources of income; And does it have high quality assets?

And here’s the really good news: The vast majority of CEFs have been profitable over the long term, and many of them have even beaten their benchmarks. Add the income on tap here – again, reaching double digits these days – and you can see why CEFs are prime income plays.

Michael Foster is its lead research analyst

Disclosure: None