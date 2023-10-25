This hot new audio technology could change headphones forever

key takeaways

Qualcomm has announced new audio platforms, the S7 and S7 Pro, that offer improved ANC and other capabilities for headphones and earbuds.

The S7 Pro, in particular, features micro-powered Wi-Fi, giving users extended range and the ability to listen to music or make calls without having to be close to the source device.

These platforms offer enhanced audio experiences and support features like lossless music streaming, but users will need compatible earbuds/headphones and phones equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

You’re probably already familiar with the name Qualcomm. This is the company that makes some of the best smartphone chips and modems, including those that will be included in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. But it’s also a company that makes smaller, lesser-known chips that can power your headphones or earbuds. And it’s these chips that could change the way we use headphones forever.

Announced during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2023 event, the new S7 and S7 Pro platforms are designed to give new capabilities to headphones and earbuds, including improved ANC features and more. But while both chips have many improvements, it is the S7 Pro that will undoubtedly attract the most attention. Because it has the potential to change the way we listen to music, watch content and make phone calls in a way that probably never happened before with the advent of AirPods.

Forget Bluetooth, it’s all about Wi-Fi

Qualcomm shared information about its plans through a press release, saying that the new platforms are designed for earbuds, headphones, and speakers. Both the S7 and S7 Pro are the company’s “most advanced audio platforms yet, ushering in a new era of audio innovation to deliver user experiences combining high-performance, low-power compute, on-device AI, and advanced connectivity.” Will start.” It all sounds impressive, there’s no doubt about it. But things get interesting when you get to the S7 Pro and talk about Wi-Fi.

“The S7 Pro also includes micro-powered Wi-Fi, which can extend the range of audio devices far beyond that possible using Bluetooth alone – allowing users to roam around the house, building or campus while listening to music or taking calls. gives.” Qualcomm says. The idea is that you’ll be able to listen to music, make phone calls, and more while away from the source device. You no longer need to be relatively close to your phone or computer – as long as you have Wi-Fi, everything will work. And you’ll also benefit from true lossless audio, bypassing the data bandwidth limitations imposed by Bluetooth.

“These platforms set a new standard for high-performance sound at ultra-low power. They are packed with premium technologies that work together with on-device AI to deliver immersive and personalized audio experiences wherever you go – whether it’s in meetings, socializing, gaming, listening to music or simply Need some quiet time,” Dino Beccis, vice president and general manager, Wearables and Mixed Signal Solutions, said via that press release. “The S7 Pro platform with our micro-powered Wi-Fi and revolutionary Qualcomm XPAN technology transforms the sound experience by enabling whole home and building audio coverage, multi-channel lossless music streaming up to 192kHz and advanced multi-channel spatial audio. supports for. For gaming.”

However, you will need to use earbuds or headphones with this technology installed, but that’s not all. You’ll also need a phone running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which won’t arrive in phones until early 2024. It also rejects the iPhone, so Apple users will have to expect the same lossless audio feature with the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) connected to the Vision Pro headset to be further extended in due course.

For everyone else, these new audio chips won’t be arriving in new products for a few months yet – so phone makers should also have plenty of time to get their ducks in place.

Source: www.pocket-lint.com