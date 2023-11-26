This healthcare stock could skyrocket anytime

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) boasts an impressive track record, having established itself as a leading biotech firm over the past decade. The company has a deep focus on addressing a specific rare lung disease, Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

Despite facing no direct competition in this area, Vertex has strategically chosen to broaden its portfolio by introducing therapies in additional medical domains.

The company discovered, developed and produced the first medicines to target the underlying cause of CF – the result of more than 20 years of research and development. Vertex’s dominance in CF has led to excellent financial results over the past decade.

Vertex also has a number of exciting candidates outside its core CF field. One of its promising early-stage products is VX-880, a potentially functional treatment for type 1 diabetes. Additionally, it accomplished this goal with CasGevi, a gene-editing treatment for two rare blood disorders: transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TdT) and sickle cell disease (SCD).

CasGevi, which Vertex developed with CRISPR Therapeutics, recently won the green light in the UK; Evidence suggests that more regulatory approvals are on the way in the US. If the drug is approved in the US, it will further increase the stock price.

As Vertex continues to expand its line of approved treatments, the prospects for the company and its shareholders are expected to get even better. Despite consistently outperforming the market in recent times, it is by no means too late to consider investing in Vertex, as it is currently trading at 343.05.

A synthesis of estimates from 21 analysts on TipRanks last quarter indicates a 12-month average price target of $390.26 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

This suggests a potential upside of 10.5% from its current price of Rs 343.05 and a ‘Moderate Buy’ recommendation. Based on ratings for the last three months, INTC has received 15 ‘Buy’ ratings, 6 ‘Hold’ ratings and notably 0 ‘Sell’ ratings.,

The stock’s price targets display a range, spanning from a high of $456 to a low of $325.

Based on the analysis, dollar-cost averaging (DCA) could be a prudent strategy for investing in this stock.

The lack of a Sell rating suggests long-term potential for the stock. However, a Moderate Buy rating may indicate that the stock is currently overbought.

In such cases, investors may consider DCA and buy during market declines, allowing them to accumulate shares at more favorable prices over time. This approach can allow one to build a position in a stock gradually and at a reasonable average cost.

