This has not happened with Bitcoin (BTC) in six years

Amid dwindling confidence in exchanges following events like the collapse of FTX and Binance’s legal troubles, Bitcoin (BTC) has surged above $38,000 as BTC supply on exchanges has fallen by 5.38%, the lowest since December 2017. .

The trend of BTC self-custody is being seen as bullish, which has contributed to Bitcoin’s significant rally of 130% since the beginning of the year.

Analyst PlanB estimates that Bitcoin will reach $65,000 after the halving in 2024 and rise to $524,000 by 2027, expecting a stronger bullish cycle than in 2021.

BTC self-custody is on the rise

The recent rise in Bitcoin price above the $38,000 level coincided with another interesting development surrounding the primary cryptocurrency. According to sentiment, there is supply of BTC on exchanges jumped into to 5.38%. Such a low score was last seen in December 2017.

The above trend may be a result of the weak reputation of cryptocurrency exchanges. Remember that many markets have collapsed over the past few years, the most striking example of which is FTX. The trading venue formerly led by the infamous Sam Bankman-Fried filed for bankruptcy in 2022, costing investors multibillion-dollar losses.

Recently, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – was also shaken up after it settled money-laundering charges against the US DOJ and agreed to pay a massive fine of $4.3 billion. Additionally, its former CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) stepped down from his position and was replaced by Richard Teng.

Switching to self-custody methods is generally considered a bullish move as it reduces immediate selling pressure.

The leading digital asset is actually on a significant uptrend, with an increase of 130% since the beginning of the year. Those interested in knowing how high its price could go in the future (according to key data) can take a look at our video below:

A super bullish BTC prediction

Some cryptocurrency analysts have made quite optimistic Bitcoin forecasts. X (Twitter) user PlanB recently claimed that BTC could rise to $65,000 shortly after the next halving (scheduled for spring 2024).

Furthermore, the analyst believes that BTC could reach a staggering $524K by 2027. PlanB believes the next potential bull cycle will be more explosive than 2021 (which was mainly driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and rapidly rising inflation, according to Globe).

