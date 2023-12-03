‘This has got to stop’: This Cleveland man going through a divorce is spending $970/month to pay off his truck – and now his ex wants him to eat $15K more of the debt. Dave Ramsey answers

Divorce can be financially devastating — as one Cleveland man recently found out.

Corey called ramsey show Recently to describe how his personal financial situation has been affected due to the ongoing divorce and how his future ex-wife wants him to take on even more debt. “This has to stop!” Ramsey replied, surprised by his situation.

Although worrying, Corey’s plight is not unique.

Corey’s Finances

With $65,000 in combined credit card debt, as he told Ramsey, Corey and his wife are already in deeper trouble than the average American. A report from TransUnion found that the average credit card balance in the third quarter of 2023 was $6,088 – a 10-year high. Corey is owed $35,000, almost six times that amount, while his wife wants half of that ($30,000).

This debt is just the tip of the iceberg.

The couple also has a $132,000 mortgage on the home, which was recently appraised at $174,000. Additionally, Corey’s car payment is $970 per month, which is also higher than average. According to Bankrate, Americans pay an average of $729 per month for new cars and $528 per month for used cars.

To make matters worse, Corey will owe If the auto lender wants to stop the monthly payments, give him the money. Used car prices have fallen in recent months, meaning an increasing number of cars are in “negative equity.” Corey says that if he trades in his truck he will have to pay the lender $4,000.

Multiple outstanding loans, monthly payments and a truck with negative equity have put a strain on Corey’s personal finances. He admits that he is on the verge of financial ruin. “Right now, I’m struggling,” he says. “I have maybe $30 [in the bank], I am going through this right now.

Luckily, Corey has a 401(k) retirement account with a modest balance of $35,000. Unfortunately, her partner is also demanding half of it in the divorce.

“The problem with divorce is that it turns marriage into a business transaction,” Ramsey said. He suggested a simple game plan to help Corey deal with this painful “business transaction.”

game plan

Although Ramsey has never been divorced (he has been married to his wife, Sharon, for more than 40 years), he has a lot of experience helping people. In his view, divorce proceedings are merely a way to divide “a list of debts and a list of assets”.

In some states, these are split down the middle. Specifically, nine states have “community property” laws that split marital property (and debts) 50-50.

Meanwhile, 41 other states have “equitable distribution” laws that divide assets based on a variety of factors, including negotiations between couples and court decisions.

Ohio, where Corey lives, is part of the latter group with a similar distribution. This means that he has a chance to negotiate with his wife for the division of property and debts.

Despite this, Ramsey recommends creating a divorce settlement that is as close to 50-50 as possible. “If you get close to it and get it approved in advance, the judge will approve it,” he says. “If you balk at something, the judge probably won’t accept it and will reject your pre-agreed settlement because it’s too silly.”

He also recommends getting rid of the truck. According to him, the monthly payment of $970 is “in the cray-cray zone.” Paying off the $4,000 negative equity or simply selling the truck to a private buyer is worth the effort.

Ramsey also recommended selling the home. This will allow Corey to give half of that asset to his future ex-wife instead of disrupting his 401(k). “Don’t leave the house in the deal,” he suggests, “because you have a mortgage. And if she doesn’t pay it, you’ll be ruined. Force the sale of the home. Give him a share of the income. That way your 401(k) stays intact.”

This game plan should allow Corey to walk out of this ordeal with only a $35,000 loan, a 401(k) and low monthly payments. An absolutely stable situation – which should allow him to move forward, earn money again and pay off the remaining debt over time.

