This group of stocks really sticks with the Magnificent Seven, and with very little risk.

Despite the focus on the highflying tech giants called the Magnificent Seven, there is another group that remains their equal, and with much less risk.

It’s called granolas, a term coined by Goldman Sachs during 2020 to refer to the largest European companies at the time: GSK GSK, +0.22% , Roche ROG, +0.78% , ASML ASML, +2.89% , Nestlé NESN, +1.10% , Novartis NOVN, -1.34% , Novo Nordisk NVO, +2.37% , L’Oreal OR, +3.51% , LVMH MC, +0.72% , AstraZeneca AZN, -1.98% , SAP SAP, +0.22% and Sanofi SNY, -0.13%.

This chart shows, in terms of total returns through January 2021, that the Granolas grouping kept right in line with the Magnificent Seven of Amazon.com AMZN, +2.71% , Apple AAPL, +0.41% , Alphabet GOOGL, +2.12% , Meta Platform Is. META, -0.40% , Microsoft MSFT, +1.56% , Nvidia NVDA, +3.58% and Tesla TSLA, +2.12% , with 63% returns, and volatility was on average twice as low since 2018.

They are much cheaper than Mag7, trading at 20 times earnings versus 30, although granolas are more expensive in the broader European market.

The group has had a strong fourth-quarter reporting season, driven by Novo Nordisk’s success with weight-loss drugs and ASML’s surge in microchip-device making machines, although L’Oréal disappointed somewhat due to its struggles in China. Is.

“In our view, the reason this group of stocks trades at a premium to the market is that they deliver strong (and predictable) growth,” said strategists led by Guillaume Jaison.

He says the time to own Granolas is when global GDP growth is below the 3% the bank expects over the next five years.

Perhaps surprisingly in a world full of exchange-traded funds, Goldman has not created any funds to trade on its nickname, which means investors who want exposure to the theme will have to buy each stock individually. will be.

