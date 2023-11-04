This gorgeous former Victorian pump house in East London is for sale

London is full of historic homes – and while most of the time they’re off limits and closed to prying eyes, sometimes they go on the market and open up for all to see. Over the past few months alone, we’ve covered fascinating things like this house which was featured in ‘Oliver Twist’ and is one of London’s best-preserved Huguenot houses in Spitalfields.

And now another historically charming residence in the capital has come on the market. A stunning two-bedroom property in a Victorian pumphouse in Canada Water could be yours for £1.295 million.

The structure within which this pad sits is no less than Renforth Pump House, which for any readers who are not knowledgeable about Victorian infrastructure, was once one of five hydraulic pumping stations powering the City of London Hydraulic Power Company. there was one. It was built in 1902 and remained functional until 1977.

But the glory of the pumphouse is not entirely a thing of the past. When the building was purchased by its current owners a decade ago, they renovated it with new living spaces and apparently even won a structural engineering award for their designs.

Today, the property is a luxurious, airy and spacious maisonette packed with character. Practically speaking, it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dedicated kitchen and is just a minute’s walk from the Canada Water Station.

Here are some pictures of the place, in all its glory.

Photograph: Rightmove Photograph: Rightmove Photograph: Rightmove

Interested in learning more – or even booking a viewing? You can do so here on Rightmove listings.

Window shopping on time out

Just as you might walk past an estate agent’s window and have a nose up, so at Time Out we have our shop window of the most interesting bits of London property. In recent news, we’ve told about the sale of a historic flat in Clapham, with Princess Diana’s step-grandmother Dame Barbara Cartland’s Mayfair mansion coming on the market for £30 million and you can see inside Johnny Rotten’s rockstar home Are capable of. Chelsea.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: Episode 12 with Paul Feig in Mayfair is out now.

Stay in the loop: Sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Source: www.timeout.com