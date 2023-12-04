December 4, 2023
Why the future of food is ‘invisible innovation’


Renewable energies like wind and solar are clean, abundant, and cheap – but extremely unpredictable. This is why so much time and money has been invested in enhancing energy storage solutions: we need to keep the lights on even when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining.

While lithium-ion batteries have received the lion’s share of this investment, there is another kid on the block that could be cheaper and greener. In an ironic twist, the entire system is powered by the same molecule it works to fight – carbon dioxide.

Imaginatively it is called a CO2 battery. The way it works is relatively simple. CO2 is stored in a huge dome. While charging, the system draws gas from the dome, compresses it into liquid and stores it in large carbon steel tanks. The compression process also produces heat which is stored in ‘bricks’ made of steel shot and quartzite for later use.

Then, when power is needed, the liquid carbon dioxide is heated using hot bricks, and rapidly converted back into gas – which refills the dome. However, on its way back to the dome, the gas rotates a turbine, generating electricity.