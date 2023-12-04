Renewable energies like wind and solar are clean, abundant, and cheap – but extremely unpredictable. This is why so much time and money has been invested in enhancing energy storage solutions: we need to keep the lights on even when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining.

While lithium-ion batteries have received the lion’s share of this investment, there is another kid on the block that could be cheaper and greener. In an ironic twist, the entire system is powered by the same molecule it works to fight – carbon dioxide.

Imaginatively it is called a CO2 battery. The way it works is relatively simple. CO2 is stored in a huge dome. While charging, the system draws gas from the dome, compresses it into liquid and stores it in large carbon steel tanks. The compression process also produces heat which is stored in ‘bricks’ made of steel shot and quartzite for later use.

Then, when power is needed, the liquid carbon dioxide is heated using hot bricks, and rapidly converted back into gas – which refills the dome. However, on its way back to the dome, the gas rotates a turbine, generating electricity.

Energy Dome’s first pilot plant is near Ottana on the Italian island of Sardinia. Credit: Energy Dome

<3 of EU technology

The latest rumblings from the EU tech scene, a story from our wise old founder Boris, and some questionable AI art. It’s free to your inbox every week. Sign up now!

And you might ask, what about all the CO2 to fill that dome? Well, it’s a closed-loop system so you only need to inject gas into the dome once in the entire 30-year lifespan of the battery. So by using a pinch of CO2 it can support the rollout of renewable energy which can completely reduce our emissions of the gas.

‘Lithium-ion price halved’

The brainchild of Italian startup Energy Dome, the battery is based on existing compressed air and liquid air energy storage technologies. Except that, using CO2 offers some specific benefits.

Pure carbon dioxide is much denser than air, which means you can store the same amount of energy in a much smaller space. In fact, up to ten times smaller than compressed air. And while liquid air energy storage is more space efficient than CO2 or compressed air, it must be cooled to about -200 degrees Celsius to achieve the desired results. This requires a lot of energy, which cuts down on efficiency, and is why liquid air energy storage has struggled to compete with other storage technologies in terms of cost.

But affordability is where CO2 batteries excel. These are made using steel, carbon dioxide and water. That’s it. The rest of the components – such as pipes, compressors and turbines – can be purchased off the shelf. According to Energy Dome, this means its system can produce electricity at half the cost of a lithium-ion battery.

These are some impressive figures, which have naturally caught the attention of investors. At COP28 last week, Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and the European Investment Bank jointly committed €60mn to help Energy Dome build its first commercial-scale plant on the Italian island of Sardinia. This adds to the €80mn funding the startup has already secured.

‘Game Changing Technology’

The CO2 battery will store approximately 20MW of renewable energy supplied by nearby solar and wind farms on the island. Energy Dome built a demonstration plant on the island just last year. The smaller, 2.5MW, facility is currently operating and transmitting power to the grid.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vgliotti described the initiative as “an inspiring example of the game-changing technology we need more of in Europe and around the world”.

Energy Dome’s founder, Claudio Spadasini, said the Sardinia plant would be “the first of many similar full-scale CO2 batteries”. The company said the modular, simple design of its CO2 battery means it can be scaled up relatively quickly.

The company has already signed a deal with Norwegian wind energy giant Ørsted to install “one or more” CO2 batteries at its sites in Europe. If all goes well, construction of the first storage facility using Energy Dome’s CO2 batteries could begin in 2024.

Brine evaporation pool at a lithium mine in Argentina. The environmental costs of lithium mining are not always included in the price tag of the batteries used to produce them. Credit: Anita Puchard Serra/Bloomberg

While lithium-ion batteries will undoubtedly continue to play an important role in the energy transition, the negative environmental and social consequences of their production have been brought into the spotlight in recent years. They rely on many rare earth metals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, the mining of which has been linked to widespread environmental degradation and even human rights abuses around the world.

If CO2 batteries can prevent some of these effects and undercut lithium-ion on cost, who knows, maybe they could become the next big thing in energy storage.

Source: thenextweb.com