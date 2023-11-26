There are wallets, and then there are Purse, Most of the time, you just need something to hold your cards and cash when you run to the store. But when the holidays come around, you need a little something (make that up). Very) Smarter and more secure. Something like the Travelambo women’s wallet. It’s cheap, spacious, stylish and comes with built-in RFID (radio frequency identification) blocking. This handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, a clear-window ID pocket, and two zippered compartments for bills — and right now you can buy one for as little as $12 on Amazon for Cyber ​​Monday.

travelambo

Designed to hold most of your essentials, this wallet is made from genuine leather for a luxurious feel without the luxury price tag.

$12 on Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

At less than $12, Travelamblo is almost at the lowest price we’ve seen all year – which means it’s time to pounce. In terms of saving space and creating orders, this is truly a wallet unlike any other. Could over 52,000 verified reviewers be wrong?

Why do I need this?

Thousands of buyers report that it’s the perfect size to keep everything in one place, without the bulkiness of a traditional wallet. RFID blocking protects your sensitive information, which is important if you’re traveling. Happy customers call it a bonus, saying that this feature makes them feel more secure. And speaking of security, reviewers are fans of the zipper and two-button closure, which provide more layers of protection.

This amazing wallet has over 52,000 rave reviews. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

“When my wallet/purse store closed, I was concerned about finding accessories that were cute and functional,” this five-star fan recalls. “When my wallet literally started falling apart, I had to do something. Enter Amazon and this darling wallet. The style is functional enough for me, and the color (a poppy orange) makes it easy to recognize in my dark, cavernous pocketbook.. .Love it in 100 ways.”

“I love this wallet! It takes up much more room in my purse than my previous wallet, yet still has enough room to take with you on the go,” wrote one pleased five-star reviewer. “And I like that it’s RFID-secure, because I travel extensively outside the country. The wallet is very stylish.”

As far as design goes, believe it or not, each wallet is handmade by a team of artisans. Available in 31 (!) colors, it’s crafted with top-notch hardware and materials for a stylish piece at an incredible price.

One happy buyer confirmed, “This cute little number fits in my purse, protects my information and keeps my money from falling out.” “I want one in every color, but for now I’ll be pretty in pink.”

“Huge but thin. Card slots are too tight,” said this last reviewer. “Take this as advice, good or bad. I love that it easily fits into my smallest purse. Winner for me.”

travelambo

Made from genuine leather and 21st century security, this wallet is the epitome of top-notch form and function.

$14 on Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll definitely get free shipping. Not yet a Member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those who don’t have Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the latest versions at the time of publication.

