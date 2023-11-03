This futureproof e-bike has no battery and never needs charging

A French entrepreneur has developed an e-bike that doesn’t use lithium-ion batteries and never needs charging. Instead of a standard battery pack, the Pi-Pop bike uses a supercapacitor to store energy, and it charges as you ride.

E-bikes open up the world of cycling and bikepacking to people who might otherwise consider themselves isolated, but although they’re much less harmful to the environment than cars, they still require cobalt and lithium. Modern batteries use less of these rare metals, but demand is growing and shortages loom. There’s also an ethical problem: Most of the world’s cobalt is mined in the DRC, often by workers who are underpaid and poorly treated.

As Euronews Next explains, entrepreneur Adrien Lelievre set out to find an alternative, and has designed and patented the Pi-Pop city bike as a more sustainable alternative. It does not use lithium or cobalt, and unlike plug-in e-bikes, it is charged by regenerative braking, where the kinetic energy from braking is converted into electrical power. When you ride downhill it charges even when the wheels are moving but the motor is not running.

battery free

The Pi-Pop is a class-one e-bike, meaning it can provide assistance at speeds up to 15.5 mph, and the motor will only turn on when you’re pedaling. Supercapacitors have a life span of 10-15 years. For comparison, a typical lithium e-bike battery will need to be replaced after 3-5 years.

It has a unisex step-through frame for city riding, with front suspension to soak up bumps and potholes. It’s equipped with a lightweight Achema Electric Drive System motor, a SHIMANO Tourney RD-TY300D seven-speed derailleur and a Tektro MD-M280 disc brake.

The best part is that the Pi-Pop isn’t just a concept – it’s actually available to order for €2,450 (about $2,600) including tax.

