Sports Workshop (LSE:GAW) set to liquidate 2023 FTSE 250 stock, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it break into the FTSE 100 next year. Market capitalization of £3.5bn puts it ahead Hargreaves Lansdowne And St James’s Place,

Following a disappointing business update, the company’s share price fell sharply this week – wiping out most of this year’s gains. Although I’m not buying the stock right now, it is at the top of my 2024 watch list.

Importance of licensing

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22, the company needs to grow to justify its valuation. And investors this week are finding out what happens when expected growth falls short.

A disappointing update caused the stock to drop 13% on Thursday, December 7. Total revenues are expected to grow by about 9% and profits by 12% in the second half of the year, but the news was not good.

The biggest issue is regarding the licensing division of the company. Revenue in this part of the business is projected to decline by about 16% and earnings are likely to decline by about 15%.

With licensing accounting for around 5% of revenues and 12% of profits, the decline may not seem significant. But its profit margin of 92% compared to 35% for the rest of the company makes it an important part of the investment thesis.

Games Workshop’s outlook is still quite positive. a deal with Amazon Offers some important growth prospects going forward. But I think 2024 could be a challenging year for the company.

discretionary spending

Games Workshop’s products are discretionary – many people want their products, but they don’t need them like food or electricity. And I think 2024 could be tough for consumer discretionary spending.

The best indicator of this is credit card debt. Total credit card debt in the UK reached £67bn in August, up from £58bn at the start of 2021.

This tells me that UK consumers are becoming more and more reliant on credit cards to finance their lifestyle. This can’t go on forever – sooner or later either salaries will increase or spending will slow down.

If consumers have to make the cut, it will be interesting to see how Games Workshop fares. To an outsider, model figurines seem like an unnecessary expense, but I think the company’s flexibility may surprise some investors.

That’s why I see 2024 as an important year for Games Workshop. It would be a great show of strength for the company to maintain its profits, but if that can’t happen the stock will start looking expensive very quickly.

Should I buy Games Workshop shares before 2024?

I think Games Workshop is one of the best businesses in the FTSE 250. And while the consumer discretionary sector is generally already pricing in a tough year ahead, this particular stock still seems a little expensive to me.

I will keep a close eye on both the share price and the underlying business during 2024. It would be very impressive if the company continues to grow in the near term, but I would be on the lookout for an opportunity to buy. If not, a quality company at a good price.

