Image Source: Getty Images

During the last month, FTSE 100 There has been a decline of 2.5%. But barclays (LSE:BARC) share price has fallen almost 10% over the same period, making it one of the worst performers in the index.

The stock has been going through a tough time recently. But I’m keeping a close eye on it, because it’s close to the price where I might be interested in buying it.

different from your peers

In general, the UK banking sector has been under pressure recently. I think it’s a good place to buy stocks and Barclays catches my eye for several reasons.

The firm stands apart from its FTSE 100 competitors. Where? lloyds And natwest They make most of their money from consumer lending, it accounts for only 25% of Barclays’ total income.

Along with a strong credit card business, the company also has a large investment banking operation. This is a significant difference from other UK banks.

The low risk involved in consumer lending means the company has not benefited from high interest rates as much as others have. And investment banking globally has been in a cyclical recession.

As a result, Barclays is facing headwinds that its peers have not had to endure. This makes it a poor choice for potential investors in the near term, but I think the long-term prospects are brighter.

long term investment

There are some signs that a recovery in investment banking activity may not be too far away. One fact is that interest rates have stopped rising in both the UK and the US.

Secondly, companies are starting to get listed on the public markets again. Some of these have occurred in 2023, indicating that IPO activity may resume.

I’m happy to see the company doing well, but I don’t want the price to rise too quickly. Barclays is on the list of stocks I’m keeping a close eye on and I want to be able to buy it at a better price.

As a long-term investor, buying at lower prices should yield better long-term returns.

A lower share price also means a better dividend yield. This is another reason to expect a decline in Barclays’ share price.

Stocks worth considering?

I think Barclays has a unique position among the FTSE 100 banks. Its investment banking operations are currently impacting earnings, but could be beneficial in the future.

Good investing often involves buying stocks when they go out of trend. And that’s certainly true for Barclays at the moment.

The company has not benefited from the increase in interest rates like other UK banks. But its potential for long-term returns should not be underestimated.

Post This FTSE 100 Stock Is Down 10%. This is why I’m expecting it to drop further appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Stephen Wright has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com