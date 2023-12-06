This founder is developing AI gun detection technology and uplifting his community while doing it

A Maryland startup is using artificial intelligence and drones to tackle America’s gun violence epidemic, which it says can alert police about an armed intruder and alert any bystanders to 9- Can provide livestream before calling 1-1.

That’s the goal of Wave Welcome, a software company developing real-time firearms identification technology. When given access to public or private security cameras, the AI ​​system identifies weapons and steps in to alert police. The company then deploys a drone to pursue an active shooter. According to founder and CEO Venard Wright, its intention is to reduce the number and intensity of active shootings in the US.

Established in 2020, Wave Welcome is fundamentally an IT company. It makes money from managing the internal IT systems of businesses, universities, and government organizations, then invests the profits in its own projects. Gun-detection technology PerVista is one of those projects. It is available for commercial use in the Washington DC and Baltimore areas and will expand across the US next year.

Located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wave Welcome is about 20 miles south of Washington. According to 2020 census data, the county is 64% Black and 20% Hispanic or Latino, a stark difference from the US as a whole, where 59% are white. For decades, it was ranked the richest black county in America – a title it lost to neighboring Charles County just last year. Wright, a Black man, has spent most of his life as a resident of Prince George’s County. He explained that it was actually his racial identity and his desire to build up his local community that got him to where he is today Luck.

Black founders have long been underrepresented in business and tech. According to a McKinsey & Company report, while Black workers make up 12% of the American workforce, they account for only 8% of jobs in the tech sector and 3% of tech executives in the C-suite. Only 1% of US venture capital funding went to Black founders last year, TechCrunch reports. With PerVista, Wright stands out as one of the few Black founders in the AI ​​field and one who is also addressing the issue of gun violence that disproportionately impacts minority communities.

Wright began working on the technology after an incident of gun violence close to home. In May, three teenagers attempted to shoot a 14-year-old boy on a school bus in Prince George’s County. The incident sparked local conversation about how to deal with similar situations in the future.

“I am very proud of the improvements we have made to the area,” Wright said. “I could have founded the company across the bridge in Arlington or somewhere else, but the fact that I’m here gives me excitement.”

Difference between rifle and camera tripod

PerVista’s proprietary AI works by monitoring IP-enabled security cameras and continuously searching for visual matches to firearms. If the technology identifies a weapon, it automatically sends SMS texts, email notifications and video footage to Wave Welcome and the customer’s predefined parties – for example, school security officers and teachers. Wave Welcome personnel, who work around the clock, confirm the presence of a firearm via video stream before alerting police, who works to ensure emergency services are not dispatched to false positives going. Organizations that have paid for the PerVista service will already have two drones on site – one inside and one outside – to monitor the situation and report to the police. Armed security guards may be coded as an exception.

In its testing, Wright said, PerVista correctly identified 100% of weapons visible on camera, with a consistent confidence level of 90%, regardless of light or physical obstructions obstructing the view. When the system flags a false positive — a black crutch or a camera tripod, for example — the company retrains the model to correctly identify those objects in the future. PerVista hasn’t flagged anything that isn’t a weapon in “a few months,” Wright said.

With school shootings on the rise in the US, schools are an obvious market for Wave Welcome’s technology. But public schools are also severely underfunded. A CNN investigation found that many schools across the country are facing infrastructure problems, burnt-out teachers and cockroach infestations. Administrators are left with limited budget spending options, and AI gun detection systems may not top the list. Wright suggests that schools rely on government grants for public safety and education, such as money from the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

Other target markets include office buildings, sports venues, concerts and shopping malls. “Anywhere there are a lot of people in one place, technology will be relevant,” Wright said. Luck.

Surveillance comes with privacy tradeoffs and critics

The project, which has reached a grim new record for mass shootings in the US this year, is part of a new crop of AI technologies emerging to address the problem. Companies like ZeroEyes, Scylla, and Cogniz have similar infrastructure to Wave Welcome, which uses AI in camera systems to detect weapons and alert police. But the technology is not without its critics.

According to Scott White, director of George Washington University’s cybersecurity program, the proliferation of surveillance systems could violate individuals’ privacy rights. While Wave Welcome’s founder said its cameras do not begin recording until a firearm is detected, the company has implemented this one guardrail. White noted that any company with similar technology could remove that limitation either through customer pressure or in a future iteration of the technology. Luck,

“You can push technology to the nth degree,” he said.

Other companies are already working on AI technology that can detect unusual behavior, including suspicious purchasing activity that could result in theft. Combined with facial recognition software, police can more easily track people who break the law, but the cost to private citizens of appearing on camera is an ongoing negotiation. Facial recognition technology has been criticized for discriminating against black people, also a concern. And with such technology, a person holding a valid, concealed carry license could be flagged as a threat if the camera catches a glimpse of the weapon in the “jacket open” position. Another potentially privacy-infringing application is identifying bulges in pockets that look like firearms, White said.

Whether gun detection technology can actually reduce loss of life in a significant way is another open question. The main selling point is that the technology can instantly alert police and provide live video feeds. But active shooter incidents typically end within minutes, sometimes before police even arrive on the scene. While recent data on the timing of shootings is limited, the FBI reported in 2014 that 69% of shootings ended in less than five minutes. Response times from law enforcement vary, but 58% of shootings ended before police arrived, mostly because the attacker fled the scene or died by suicide, a New York Times investigation last year found. I went.

These technologies do not address the underlying problem that drives people to commit mass violence, White said., According to the FBI and two professors who studied the life stories of 180 criminals, those who engage in shootings tend to have similar characteristics in common, including mental health issues, social exclusion, anger management problems and access to firearms.

“I think it’s more important as a society that we fix those issues and the gun issue will take care of itself,” he said.

In Philadelphia — where data shows arguments are the main motive for shootings — nonprofits are teaching conflict mediation techniques to students aimed at reducing gun violence. Research from the American Counseling Association shows that greater access to mental health screenings, resources, and guidance counselors has the potential to reduce violence in schools. Regulating how guns are stored, transported, and used could reduce the number of firearm deaths, according to a report by the nonprofit research group RAND Corporation.

Although any life saved is worthwhile, it will depend on how governments, companies, schools and other organizations choose to spend their money.

Source: fortune.com