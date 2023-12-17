This Forecasting Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 70 Years, and It Has a Warning for Wall Street

Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty

Sorry to be cliché, but Wall Street has said in the short term that there is no such thing as a given. Ever since this decade began, ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven nasdaq composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), has traded in bear and bull markets for consecutive years.

When the closing bell rang on December 14, the Dow Jones was at an all-time high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 23% and 41% on the year, respectively. Although it’s been a banner year for stocks, most investors are focused on what’s next for Wall Street.

While there is no such thing as a solid dataset or predictive tool that can forecast, with 100% accuracy, short-term directional movements for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, there are a small number of metrics and forecasting models that can do surprisingly well. Perfect track record.

One such forecasting tool, which last got it wrong 70 years ago, provides a warning to Wall Street and investors for the year ahead.

This forecasting indicator has been flawless since the early 1950s

In recent weeks, I’ve looked at a number of money-based metrics and economic datapoints and examined how strongly they have correlated with the stock market’s directional moves over the past half century, if not longer. The latest forecasting tool to be added to the list is the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index.

The ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index is a subcomponent of the far more popular ISM Manufacturing Index, commonly known as the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The monthly report examines industrial orders activity in the United States through the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index survey.

I know what you’re probably thinking: “Is industrial order activity still a relevant measure of economic success given the increasing emphasis on technology/software in the US economy?” The answer is yes. Even though industrial activity is not what it was four decades ago, it is still an important tool used to measure the health of the US economy.

US ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index Chart

The ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 100, with 50 serving as the baseline. Any number above 50 indicates expansion in US industrial orders activity. Conversely, a figure below 50 signifies a contraction in industrial orders.

As you can see from the chart above, the November reading came in at 48.3, indicating a modest level of contraction. But that only tells a very small part of the story.

The contraction in November marks the 15th consecutive month that the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index has fallen below 50. Similarly, the PMI has also recorded the 15th consecutive month of contraction. It has been 40 years since the PMI was in contraction territory for 15 consecutive months, and without the size of the US recession it has never been in contraction for so many months in a row.

Furthermore, the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index has a clear, yet arbitrary, line-in-the-sand reading that has previously been a harbinger of recession over the past 70 years. Although a slight dip below 50 is not too worrisome, readings below 43.5 have been followed for seven decades, without fail, by eventual US recessions. This level has been breached twice in the last 15 months, which poetics of history suggests that a recession is coming,

Although the US economy and the stock market do not move in tandem, corporate earnings ultimately depend on the health of the US and global economy. Historically, about two-thirds of the S&P 500’s declines have occurred after the National Bureau of Economic Research declared a US recession, not before. In other words, it’s a clear warning that the stock is about to explode.

Patience is a virtue on Wall Street – and a money maker, too

Given how much the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have risen this year, the idea of ​​economic weakness or a potential 2024 bear market may seem ridiculous. But even if history repeats itself once again, and equities struggle during a Fed rate-easing cycle, investors would be wise to remain patient and look for long-term opportunities.

Let’s be honest, no one enjoys an economic recession. During a recession, the unemployment rate rises, wage growth slows or goes in the opposite direction, and stock valuations fall. During the last eight recessions, the S&P 500 has suffered peak-to-trough declines of 17% to 57%.

But like the monthly ISM Manufacturing Index reading, it tells only a small part of the story. Although recessions are a normal part of the economic cycle, so are periods of expansion. The thing about economic expansions is that they last quite long Compared to recession. There have been two expansions since the end of World War II that lasted more than a decade, while none of the 12 recessions over the past 78 years lasted more than 18 months.

And it’s not just that the US economy spends a disproportionate share of its time expanding relative to contracting. We even see it in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq!

Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate instances where the benchmark S&P 500 has declined by a double-digit percentage. With the exception of the bear market of 2022, the S&P 500 has finally put these corrections and bear markets in the rearview mirror and pushed to new all-time highs.

Analysts at Bespoke Investment Group took things a step further and examined the length of bull and bear markets in the S&P 500 since the beginning of the Great Depression in September 1929. All told, Bespoke examined 27 different bull and bear markets.

Bespoke’s calculations show that the average bear market for the S&P 500 over the past 94 years has lasted 286 calendar days, or about 9.5 months. This is compared to the typical bull market, which hangs around for 1,011 calendar days, or 3.5 times longer than the average bear market.

Investors who take an optimistic, long-term view are statistically positioned for success, no matter what blow Wall Street or the U.S. economy throws them.

