This fixes Cities: Skylines II performance issues.

Cloud gaming may be the easiest way to play problematic games barry collins

Cities: Skylines II hasn’t had the easiest start, with the game suffering from poor performance. But if you are desperate to start building a city from scratch and you don’t have a PC capable of running the game smoothly, there is a solution.

City:Skylines II is available on the graphics firm’s game streaming service Nvidia GeForce Now. Whether you purchased the game on Steam or you got access to it as part of a Microsoft Game Pass subscription, you can take advantage of the cloud service’s high-performance graphics to keep games running smoothly. Read on to find out how well GeForce Now copes with games.

Cities:Skylines II performance crisis

Even before the release of Cities: Skylines II on Tuesday, things were looking ominous.

“Cities: Skylines 2 is a next-generation title, and naturally, it demands certain hardware requirements,” developer Colossal Order said in a statement released earlier this month. “That said, while our team has worked tirelessly to deliver the best experience possible, we have not achieved our goal.”

The company delayed the release of the console version until 2024, but said it would move forward with the launch of the PC version and attempt to address performance issues with patches, the first of which was released Thursday, just two days after the game’s launch. I went. was issued.

However, even that patch failed to stem the flood of negative player reviews complaining of glitchy gameplay. “Latest 1.0.11 patch enables ~80fps [frames per second] In the main menu, but in game it’s still around 20-30fps,” said a player on Steam. “What’s worse is that the game is now running very poorly [sic] When I pan the camera, which didn’t happen with the original release. It literally made the game unplayable for me after the update.”

Other people also have similar complaints. Another Steam reviewer writes, “I bought it after the recent performance update because my PC is only ‘decent’ and not top-of-the-range and yet, with most settings disabled or the lowest possible, the game is very Runs poorly.” ,

Microsoft’s Game Pass reviews are filled with similar complaints.

City: Skylines II on GeForce Now

Cities:Skylines II runs smoothly on GeForce Now Ultimate barry collins

The good news for GeForce Now customers is that the cloud service largely eliminates performance glitches and lets you play the city-building game with minimal disruption.

I tested using the GeForce Now Ultimate tier, which uses RTX 4080 graphics and supports 4K screen resolution.

In my tests, City: Skylines II ran between 40-50fps at 4K with global graphics set to “High” quality, meaning you don’t sacrifice any glossy effects like realistic-looking water. The camera runs smoothly, and there’s only occasional stuttering when, for example, you zoom in to look at a particular building.

Granted, I’m currently only working with a small starter town and cities: As your city grows into a massive metropolis, skyline performance suffers, so if my city grows as well, performance may become unacceptable. I will update this post once the level starts falling. , But considering that many players have complained that the game has been unplayable since the beginning, it looks like GeForce Now gives fans a way to play the game.

That said, it’s not cheap. Excluding the cost of games, the Ultimate tier of GeForce Now costs $20 per month.

The Priority tier costs half as much, as it relies on the previous generation of graphics. I’m guessing it will still be OK, as resolutions are limited to Full HD (1o80p), but I haven’t been able to test at the priority level.

Improvement City:Skylines II PC Performance

If you don’t want to invest in a cloud streaming service, Colossal Order suggests several ways you can make Cities: Skylines II run more smoothly on your current PC hardware.

It recommends reducing the screen resolution to 1080p (if you are playing on a 4K screen for the first time), disabling depth of field and volumetrics in the graphics settings, as well as reducing global illumination.

The other option is to bide your time, let hungry early adopters help the developers iron out performance issues and wait a few months for the game to be better optimized. Or wait for a console release, although I find the game more suited to mouse/keyboard controls than controllers.