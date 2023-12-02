This Finnish startup's new VR headset rivals Apple's Vision Pro — and business users will love it



When Apple launched its Vision Pro earlier this year, it joined a crowded virtual reality headset market, which included entries from Meta, PlayStation, HTC, and others.

That market got a little more crowded this week as Finnish company Varjo launched its XR-4 headset. And while it may be similar to other headsets available on the market, there is one big difference.

The new VR headset, which costs $3,990, works much like Apple’s and Meta’s models. It has a 120-degree field of view, two 20-megapixel cameras, two 4K displays, and a gauge-driven XR autofocus system – all specs that rival the Vision Pro.

But Varjo’s tool is focused on businesses rather than consumers. And with dozens of Fortune 100 companies using VR in countless ways – from training astronauts and pilots to reconfiguring production processes to advancing medical research – plenty of applications can be found.

While most VR headsets highlight 2D use with some mixed reality, the XR-4 focuses on mixed reality.

In addition to the base version, there is a “Focal Edition” that features significantly better passthrough (and a significantly higher price of $9,900) and a “Safe Edition” that gives the Varjo “government-grade compliance” and “pilot-grade” Describes as. Visual fidelity.” (There is no price listed for this version, just a message “Contact us for pricing.”)

The Secure Edition is perhaps the most interesting, as it is designed to work with high-end training software such as VBS Blue IG from Bohemia, Prepper3D from Lockheed Martin, Unity’s Unreal Engine, OpenXR 1.0, and FlightSafety Vitals. In August, the company was selected to provide head-mounted displays for the U.S. Army’s Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer Air program, a portable program used for pilot training in a variety of helicopters.

Some of the applications Varjo has in mind seem to be geared toward military pilots and flight training. (The company describes the headset as “enabling highly effective and cost-efficient training scenarios.”) However, given the high level of mixed reality this headset provides, it’s easy to see why its How it could be used in other environments where security is paramount — say, to create a map of the interior of a building that can be interacted with or even for weapons training .

And unlike other headsets, the biggest difference is that the Secure Edition version of the XR-4 doesn’t require online connectivity.

Since the XR-4 is for business, and the highest version is for secure government applications, there is little chance that most consumers will ever be able to get their hands on one. But, the fact that a headset like this is hitting the market is important, because it shows where VR could ultimately be headed for the average consumer and it demonstrates VR’s potential far beyond entertainment.

